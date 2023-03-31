Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson won the Division 2 girls discus with a throw of 146 feet, 7 inches at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse last season. Johnson also placed sixth in the shot put.
Before setting off to play women’s college basketball at West Virginia University, Ayianna Johnson has a highly-decorated track and field career to cap off.
Johnson, a senior for Jefferson’s track and field team, has four state medals, including a gold in the discus from last season.
She also took sixth in the shot put last season, finishing third in the discus and sixth in the triple jump in 2021.
“We are looking at some young athletes stepping up this year,” Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. “We have some great leadership with our seniors. They have set the tone already this season with our workouts. Having Ayianna Johnson returning is great for our team. She is able to lead by example through hard work.”
The Eagles have been more than well-represented at state the last two seasons. Graduates Nicholas Hottinger — second-place finishes in the 110 high hurdles and 300 hurdles — and Brady Gotto — fourth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 — medaled at state in 2022 and were key cogs in the Jefferson engine the last two seasons. Gotto, now at UW-Milwaukee, contributed to the Eagles’ co-state title in 2021.
Beyond Johnson, the Eagles have the following 11 seniors in the fold: Maddie Griffith, Lauren Kopelke, Alex Ostopowicz, Jocelyn Ramirez, Emma Riedl, Emma Roehl, Austin Gotto, Ryan Haffelder, Jackson Horton, Aaron Johnson and Brandon Tully.
Siegert is optimistic about Jefferson’s non-senior athletes too.
“It is hard to pick who will be our newcomers that we will rely on this season,” Siegert said. “We have added some great freshmen on both sides, but also have some first-year track athletes that are juniors. It will be great to see them compete in practice and see who will step up to help our team this year.”
Daily improvement is a season-long goal for the Eagles.
“We try to make this simple, we want to get better every day,” Siegert said. “We are young, but have some great leadership to show our young athletes what it takes to compete in such a great conference. As a season goal, we want to say we gave everything we had every day.”
Rock Valley meets will adequately prepare the Eagles for WIAA competitions.
“The Rock Valley has been so balanced the last couple years,” Siegert said. “It is hard to say who will be the frontrunner this season. It will be a highly competitive season, as it always is.”
Jefferson’s lone home meet is a conference triangular on Tuesday, April 11.
