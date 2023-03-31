AJ discus
Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson won the Division 2 girls discus with a throw of 146 feet, 7 inches at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse last season. Johnson also placed sixth in the shot put.

 Kevin Wilson

Before setting off to play women’s college basketball at West Virginia University, Ayianna Johnson has a highly-decorated track and field career to cap off.

Johnson, a senior for Jefferson’s track and field team, has four state medals, including a gold in the discus from last season.

