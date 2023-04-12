JEFFERSON -- Ayianna Johnson made the first track and field meet of her senior season one for the record books.
Johnson, the defending WIAA Division 2 girls state champion in the discus, broke Jefferson's school discus record with a throw of 150 feet, 2 inches at the Jefferson triangular on Tuesday.
The old school record of 147-11 was set by Emily Stendel in 2017. Johnson won the state meet last season with a throw of 146-7, which was the farthest throw in all divisions.
Johnson's record-setting effort highlighted victories for the Eagles -- in varsity and JV -- over Edgerton and Beloit Turner. Jefferson's varsity girls won 10 events.
Johnson also won the shot put with a mark of 40 feet, 11 inches and the 100-meter dash in 13.97 seconds.
The 3,200 relay of sophomores Olivia Jennrich and Lexi Weinbrenner and seniors Lauren Kopelke and Jocelyn Ramirez won in 11:42. Ramirez won the 3,200 in 12:57.
The 1,600 relay of freshman Madeline Dehnert, sophomore Mackenzie Denton, Jennrich and Kopelke won in 5:03. Dehnert won the 1,600 in 5:59.
The 800 relay of freshman Addy Nelson, Denton, freshman Olivia Weinbrenner and senior Alex Ostopowicz won in 2:02.
Senior Emma Riedl won the 300 hurdles in 55.41.
Junior Isabelle Hammonds won the high jump (4-2).
On the boys side, junior Colton Krause won the 100-meter dash in 12.23, took second in the 200 (24.36) and placed second in the long jump (19-2 1/2).
Senior Jackson Horton won the 300 hurdles in 47.92.
"We had so many great things happen tonight," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "We are very impressed with how our athletes step up and help our team, whether it is running events for the first time or stepping up to run in a relay so their teammates can get another event to run.
"We really got to see how our team responds to adversity. We are proud of how we competed today."
The Eagles compete in Clinton on Saturday for the RVC Relay meet.
Team scores - girls: Jefferson 76, Beloit Turner 49.5, Edgerton 39.5.
Team scores - boys: Edgerton 73, Beloit Turner 65, Jefferson 44.
