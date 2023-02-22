After a year away from wrestling, Gracyn Heine has rediscovered her love of the sport.
The Fort Atkinson High School junior re-joined the wrestling team this season, amassing a record of 15-4, and will compete at Thursday’s Individual Girls Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“I was super nervous about getting back into wrestling this year,” Heine said. “I made some good bonds on the team and I couldn’t be more thankful I’ve made these bonds.
“Being a girl wrestler is more intimidating since there’s so many guys compared to just a couple girls. This year our new coach Chris Winkelman reached out and told me I should show myself to our school and community and do wrestling again.
“It’s been the best experience of my life this season.”
This is the second year there’s been a girls-only state competition but the first time the event has been held in conjunction with the boys version in the Capitol city. Heine wrestles Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan (22-4) in a 165-pound bout on Thursday at the Kohl Center. The preliminary round begins at 3 p.m., followed by the quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
Heine has been wrestling for seven years, dating back to fifth grade. She’s been coached along the way by her dad, Andy, as well as Winkelman, Shane Worden and Steve Leurquin.
Heine split time this season between girls-only competitions and boys events. In her first event in roughly two years, Heine went 3-0 to win the Waunakee Invitational in December. She reached state via a 5-2 decision over Lake Geneva Badger’s Ava Knudtson last week at sectionals.
“I’ll have the same mindset as I did for sectionals,” Heine said of being the first Fort Atkinson female to wrestle at state. “I’ll be a little more nervous facing girls a little more my skill. I’m confident in what I’ve learned in the last several years and in what my coaches have taught me.
“Wrestling against guys for part of this season gives me a lot of confidence I can go out there and be at the same skill level of those I’ll face at state. Whether I win or lose, I’ll put my best out there.”
Heine, who also swims and plays soccer, got into wrestling through her dad and brothers. Heine hopes she can show other females that wrestling isn’t a boys-only sport.
“The community of people I’ve met throughout the years is what makes wrestling special,” Heine said. “I’ve made friends even before I started wrestling because my older and younger brothers have been wrestling for years. I wanted to prove girls can really do anything.”
Winkelman is a proponent of getting more females into wrestling and is glad Heine took him up on the offer to represent the Blackhawks this season.
“Women’s wrestling is growing rapidly right now,” Winkelman said. “We’d like to see bigger brackets for these girls. Gracyn didn’t wrestle last year.
“There were some indifferences with her schedule and the coaching staff at that time. I talked with her over the summertime before I was even hired and asked her if she was interested in getting back into it.”
Heine is back in the game now, and ready to wrestle on the big stage in Madison.
