Gracyn Heine
Fort Atkinson junior Gracyn Heine (left) wrestles Watertown’s Pierce Detert in a Badger East dual at Fort Middle School on Dec. 9.

 Nate Gilbert

After a year away from wrestling, Gracyn Heine has rediscovered her love of the sport.

The Fort Atkinson High School junior re-joined the wrestling team this season, amassing a record of 15-4, and will compete at Thursday’s Individual Girls Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

