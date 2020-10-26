Fort Atkinson High School is getting ready to play sports this winter.
Monday marked signup day for Blackhawk student-athletes interested in playing boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and wrestling. The Badger Conference announced it would not be sponsoring a winter sports season in a statement released on Oct. 16.
As of now, the plan for Fort Atkinson Athletic Director Steve Mahoney is to build a schedule with local teams also planning on opting in to the winter season.
According to Mahoney, Badger Conference schools planning on giving winter sports a go are Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Madison Edgewood, Reedsburg, Portage, Sauk Prairie, Watertown, Fort Atkinson and Milton.
In total, it’s nine Badger Schools gearing up for winter sports, with five from the North Conference and four from the South.
“Some of these schools are planning on forging ahead, with some having some pending board dates coming,” Mahoney said. “I think the biggest issue for everybody is, what if we’re full-virtual versus in-person.”
Fort Atkinson competed in cross country, girls swim, girls tennis and girls golf this fall, but had to suspend play on Sept. 21 after the school switched to a fully-virtual learning format. Girls golf and cross country both got to compete in postseason events, while tennis opted to end the year early.
“I thought it (fall sports) went really well,” Mahoney said. “It starts with our student-athletes and coaches and their families. They were serious about the protocols in place. We didn’t have any issues. We had a lot of different adjustments to make, but I’m certainly happy with the response everyone gave to it.
“When things were rolling, it was awesome. We’re certainly very grateful the board of education allowed us to compete in the postseason and get some closure.”
The Blackhawk swim team is currently preparing for its postseason meet, but has not competed since the suspension. None of the Fort Atkinson teams competed in regular season events since the high school went to virtual learning, but instead got special waivers to compete in postseason play.
Even if Fort Atkinson is still fully virtual in the winter, it does not mean the Blackhawks will not compete in regular season competition.
“We did have no sports with full-virtual in the fall,” Mahoney said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen again this winter. I think with anything with COVID as it goes on you learn more, and you just don’t make blanket policies. You do the best you can do for the kids.”
A recent study published by the University of Wisconsin-Madison suggests high school sports in Wisconsin have not caused an increase in COVID-19 cases among athletes.
The study surveyed 207 schools representing 30,000 athletes that opted to compete in fall sports starting in September.
A study done in July by UW-Madison had found that more than two-thirds (68 percent) of student-athletes reported feelings of anxiety and depression since the pandemic, a number up 37 percent from past studies.
“For me we certainty shared that with our board of education and our superintendent,” Mahoney said. “They’re aware of both studies.”
Mahoney also said the school has used it own numbers with its summer and fall gatherings in the decision.
Currently, Fort Atkinson High School is still fully virtual.
While sport signups were Monday, the official start of practice for girls basketball is set at Nov. 16, while boys swimming, wrestling and boys basketball is slated to begin Nov. 23.
The earliest any winter competition at Fort Atkinson could start would be the girls basketball team on Nov. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.