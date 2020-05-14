The Badger Conference will not participate in the extended 30-day spring sports seasons designated by WIAA after it canceled the spring sports season, according to a news release from the conference.
“Again, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, who have worked so hard in preparation of the season,” the release states. “This decision will allow closure for our seniors and we wish them the best of luck moving forward.
“The Badger Conference will also continue to support all of our student-athletes and coaches through the end of the school year.”
The WIAA Board of Control voted to extend the unrestricted summertime coaching contact for spring sports in April.
The extension permits spring teams — including current seniors — to hold practices and competitions for up to 30 days in the summer.
Teams were only allowed five days of summer contact in past years.
The Badger Conference joins other area conferences in not officially holding conference events. Individual schools still hold out hope to play exhibition games and hold practices with players after the school year ends on June 30.
