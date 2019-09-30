The 16-team Badger Conference will be realigned into a Badger West and Badger East with two four-team divisions in each conference beginning in the fall of 2021, President for Badger Conference Athletic Directors Brian Hammil and President for Badger Conference Principals Jeremy Bilhorn announced in a news release Monday.
Fort Atkinson will move from the Badger South to the South Division of the Badger East along with Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton. Waunakee, Watertown, Beaver Dam and DeForest will be playing in the North Division of the Badger East.
The Badger West will consist of the rest of the pre-existing conference. Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie will play in the North Division of the Badger West; Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb and Oregon will play in the South Division of the Badger West.
“All four divisions will be extremely competitive in the Badger Conference,” Fort Atkinson athletic director Steve Mahoney said. “For many sports we have been very competitive with our division. The athletic directors have spent countless hours on creating a blueprint for each sport. With various contest maximums allowed, many sport schedules will look different.”
The Badger Conference had been split between an eight-team Badger North and an eight-team Badger South.
The principals of the schools in the Badger Conference voted to revisit conference alignment two years after Watertown and Beaver Dam joined the league, according to the news release Monday.
“In the Fall of 2018, the Badger Conference principals directed the athletic directors to review the alignment, taking into account geographic locations (distance each school travels), school size, and competitive balance,” Hammil and Bilhorn said. “In the Spring of 2019, the athletic directors brought forth the East/West Division format for consideration and was approved by the principals at the April meeting.”
There were two goals the athletic directors aimed to achieve with realignment: the first was “a more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference” and to put teams together with similar-sized enrollments.
Fort Atkinson will be the smallest school in the Badger East with a reported enrollment of 957 students. Waunakee is the biggest with 1,303 and Milton is the biggest in the South Division of the Badger East with 1,126 students.
“As a conference, we feel this will improve the high school athletic experience for our student athletes and their families,” Hammil and Bilhorn said. “We are excited to develop creative schedules utilizing the innovative divisional format.”
