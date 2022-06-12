Fort Atkinson junior shortstop Dane Brost was selected first-team all-conference in Badger East baseball voting held recently.
Brost hit .450 in conference action, tallying eight-extra base hits including two home runs, while driving in 15 runs and scoring 14 times. He also stole nine bases and drew nine walks.
“Dane was our most consistent and productive offensive player all season and that really showed with his conference numbers and performance overall all year,” Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “He made an impact offensively on basically every game and other teams always had to factor him into their game plan.
“He could generate offense for us with his power, his patience at the plate, his base running prowess and just his general baseball IQ and presence in the lineup. He also anchored the shortstop position for us all season and led our defensive efforts game in and game out.”
Senior Ryan Schoenherr and junior Braeden Sayre were honorable mention recipients.
Schoenherr, selected as a pitcher, tossed 25 innings in conference play with an ERA of 3.36. He struck out 28 and walked seven.
Sayre hit .283 in league games, scoring nine runs while doubling twice.
Waunakee won the Badger East with a record of 13-2, followed by Milton at 11-4, Beaver Dam and Monona Grove each at 10-5, Watertown at 9-6, DeForest at 8-7 and Fort Atkinson and Stoughton each at 2-13.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE BASEBALLFIRST TEAM
Gavin Kilen, sr., SS, Milton; Alec Campbell, sr., C, Milton (unanimous); Jack Campion, sr., 2B/P, Milton; Logan Thomas, sr., OF, Beaver Dam; Daelen Johnson, jr., P/IF, Beaver Dam; Kase Reierson, sr., C/3B/OF, DeForest; Dane Brost, jr., SS, Fort Atkinson; James Cullison, jr., OF, Monona Grove; Ayden Schauer, sr., P/OF, Watertown; Brady Martin, sr., 3B/P, Watertown; Howie Rickett, sr., C/IF, Waunakee; Luke Shepski, sr., P/IF/OF, Waunakee.
Player of the Year—Gavin Kilen, Milton.
Pitcher of the Year—Daelen Johnson, Beaver Dam.
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Bundy, so., 3B, Milton; Braylen Vande Berg, so., 1B, Milton; Michael Birkhimer, sr., P, Milton; Boston Damon, so., IF/P, Beaver Dam; Josh Jansen, sr., P/IF/1B, DeForest; NJ Delmore, jr., 1B/DH, DeForest; Jackson Hewitt, jr., P, Monona Grove; Niko Jemilo, sr., OF, Stoughton; Evan Sellnow, sr., CF, Watertown; Jack Shepski, jr., IF/P, Waunakee; Carter Lory, sr., IF/P, Waunakee; Bucky Kuhn, sr., P, Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Milton—Owen Holcomb, jr.; Trey Jones, fr.
Beaver Dam—Ben Scharfenberg, sr.; Eli Bryant, fr.; Alex Soto, sr.
DeForest—Ryan Buschmann, sr.; Brogan Hicks, jr.
Fort Atkinson—Braeden Sayre, jr.; Ryan Schoenherr, sr.
Monona Grove—Kaden Connor, fr.; Dillon Connor, sr.
Stoughton—Caleb Herbst, jr.
Watertown—Connor Lehman, sr.; Taylor Walter, sr.
Waunakee—Tate Schmidt, so.; Andy Nordloh, jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.