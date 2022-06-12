Fort Atkinson senior Alex Theriault was voted first-team all-conference for softball in Badger East Conference voting held recently.
Theriault was selected as a utility player. She hit leadoff for the Blackhawks and played first base, averaging .433 for the season with an OPS of 1.218 while tallying 11 extra-base hits and 22 runs scored.
“Being a four-year starting senior, I think that Alex being nominated and getting first-team all-conference was a no-brainer,” Fort Atkinson softball coach Lindsay Jilek said. “She’s talented on the field and in the classroom and I think that’s what most coaches want. She transferred from centerfield to first base this season for me without hesitation and she played awesome defense.
“She never missed an inning of play and was my ace this season as a lead off hitter. She’s quick and witty on the base paths too. Her on-base percentage was also really high. She used her speed and quickness to her advantage and really sprung into action the last few weeks of play. It was really great coaching her this season and I know she’s going to do great things at UW-Steven’s Point.”
Fort freshman centerfielder Ashlie Riley was a second-team selection. Riley hit .344 with an OPS of .994, driving in 13 runs and scoring 13 times.
“Ashley is a strong athlete all around,” Jilek said. “She’s made throws from the outfield that are unbelievably tough and she’s made some awesome catches. She’s got a great eye for the ball defensively and as well as in the box.
“Ashley hit three home runs this season and being a freshman, she still has a lot of potential to develop into an athlete who could play at the higher college level. She hit the ball hard and was a really good leader in the outfield.
“I am really hoping to get some pitching out of her next year, but we will see where the offseason work takes us. She’s a joy to coach and a really great teammate.”
Fort junior Alyssa Heagney and sophomores Kaylee Jordan and Macey Pease were honorable mention selections.
Heagney hit .286 and homered twice. Jordan hit .383 with an OPS of .974. Pease hit .407 with an on-base percentage of .462.
Beaver Dam won the Badger East with a record of 14-1 followed by Monona Grove and Watertown each at 12-3, Milton at 10-5, Fort Atkinson at 7-8, Waunakee and DeForest each at 4-11 and Stoughton at 1-14.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
Gwen Baker, so., P, Milton; Grace Schnell, sr., C, Milton; Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove (unanimous); Gabby Fakes, so., P/1B/OF, Beaver Dam; Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam; Riley Czarnecki, so., P/OF, Beaver Dam; Alex Theriault, sr., U, Fort Atkinson; Karlie McKenzie, sr., P, Monona Grove; Paige Hanson, sr., C/SS, Monona Grove; Maggi Strupp, sr., 3B, Watertown; Drew Hinrichs, so., C, Watertown; Alyx Johnson, fr., P, Watertown.
SECOND TEAM
Ashley Vanderhei, sr., CF, Milton; Ella Knoble, fr., P/2B, Milton; Carlee Lapen, jr., C, Beaver Dam; Liv DiStefano, so., SS, Beaver Dam; Trysten Schroeder, jr., P/CF, DeForest; Ashlie Riley, fr., OF, Fort Atkinson; Emma Lee, sr., OF, Monona Grove; Dani Lucey, jr., 3B/SS/C, Monona Grove; Teagan Pickett, jr., 2B/U, Stoughton; Abby Walsh, jr., 2B, Watertown; Grace Fueger, jr., 3B, Waunakee; Morgan Ripp, jr., 1B, Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Milton—Hayley Reed, sr.; Kylie Reed, sr.
Beaver Dam—RileySchwartz, sr.; Makenna Fitzsimmons, sr.
DeForest—Avery Schaeffer, sr.; Halle Melter, jr.
Fort Atkinson—Macey Pease, so.; Alyssa Heagney, jr.; Kaylee Jordan, so.
Monona Grove—Bree Loushine, so.; Jeneya Marquez Perez, so.
Stoughton—Reese Koepke, so.; Charlette Albers, fr.
Watertown—Lauryn Olson, sr; Waunakee—Morgan Meyer, jr.; Katie Valk, jr.
