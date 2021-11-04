Fort Atkinson’s football team had six players selected first-team all-conference in recently held Badger-Small Conference voting.
Junior tight end Jack Opperman, senior offensive tackle Drew Evans, senior running back and punter Alec Courtier, senior down lineman Sheldon Burnett, senior linebacker Evan Dudzek and senior defensive back Cade Cosson were all voted the conference’s top team.
Opperman, a unanimous selection, caught 14 passes for 174 yards and scored a touchdown.
“Jack was an outstanding tight end for us,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Teams knew we wanted to run behind our wing and tight end. Jack is a big reason behind that. He was a consistent blocker and reliable in our passing game. Incredible to see the progression he’s made. Exciting to see how far he can take it next year.”
Evans played right tackle and helped pave the way for a ground attack which averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
“Drew did everything well,” Nelson said. “He did everything at an incredibly high level. It’s one of those things on offense you don’t want to have to think about your linemen and what they can and can’t do. Drew could do it all for us. He came in and started as a sophomore. His level of play only rose each game. Great kid and a hard worker.”
Courtier had a team-leading 719 rushing yards, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt, with seven TDs.
“He wasn’t just a ball carrier, he did awesome things in pass protection,” Nelson said. “We split reps between other backs. He’d contribute on play fakes and was the leading blocker to set up other teammates. A lot of the load in terms of carries fell on his shoulders.
“He was a workhorse for us. He was a kid that really worked hard for four years, got very consistent and was very durable. Alec always fell forward. He was explosive and did a lot of things very well. He loved being apart of the team and loved seeing the team be successful.”
Courtier averaged 37 yards per punt, pinning the opposition inside its 20-yard line on eight occasions.
“Our defense was a strength of our team,” Nelson said. “That was set up by what we did on special teams. Alec was a game changer as a punter. He made teams go the distance and not many could against our defense. Alec bailed us out of different situations with his big boot.”
Burnett produced 52 tackles, including a team-leading 19 for a loss, and had four sacks.
“Sheldon’s a consistent leader defensively,” Nelson said. “He was always in the right spot and disciplined on the defensive line. Teams would try to run away from him or how we were slanting, but he still made an impact. When we needed a big play, he was around the ball. Guys really looked at him as a leader.”
Dudzek finished with a team-high 73 tackles, including 11 for a loss, along with two sacks.
“Coming into the spring season, Evan stepped up as a linebacker,” Nelson said. “He was behind two seniors at the time and stepped into a starting role. We knew we would rely on him this fall. The leaps and bounds he made during his senior year were impressive right away. Evan had a lot of injuries during his sophomore and junior seasons. He worked hard to get his body ready. He made all the calls on defense and as one of our leading tacklers really set the tone for our defense. It was difficult for teams to run with Evan flying around and filling holes.”
Cosson had 40 tackles and a team-best six interceptions.
“Whenever we needed a big play, Cade seemed to find the ball,” Nelson said. “He was an impact player for us, a vocal leader for the guys, led by example and was someone the rest of the guys trusted. Having him in our secondary helped cover up when other guys made mistakes. He’d step up, rally and help the other guys out.
“He was always positive, looking to the next play. Guys trusted and respected him. That says a lot about your teammates. Not only that, the rest of the coaches respect him as well. Our conference had a lot of good defensive backs and good athletes, kids with different skill sets and abilities. When it came time to talk about good defensive backs in the conference, nobody could argue Cade wasn’t one of them. Cade did it all.”
Fort junior guard Geo Miguel, senior center Josh Juarez, senior edge Logan Recob and junior defensive back Dane Brost were second-team selections.
“We run a little different offense than some and ask guards to pull, trap and hit people,” Nelson said of Miguel. “He was consistent. It’s exciting to see what he’ll do in wrestling. As he grows and develops, we’re looking forward to seeing what he’ll do as a senior for us.”
Juarez was reliable and stout in one-on-one blocking on the interior.
“He’s right up there with the best center in the conference,” Nelson said. “He’s worked his tail off to get to where he is. We didn’t give him much help with double teams. He handled every nose guard he went up against. Proud of what he accomplished as a senior.”
Recob had 70 tackles, which included 14 TFLs, a team-leading seven sacks and an interception.
“He was one of the best outside linebackers our league had,” Nelson said. “He’d line up on the field side. He could cover, blitz and do it all. He definitely set that edge. Teams couldn’t run at Logan. Teams had to figure out how to creatively block him or run away from him. Logan was consistent and dependable out on that edge.”
Brost had four interceptions, recovered a fumble and recorded 24 tackles.
“He’s a special athlete,” Nelson said. “He makes everything look easy, even when he’s running away from another fast kid. He missed a couple games, but when he was in there, you didn’t try to throw it to his side. With the hard work he’ll put in, it’s exciting to see what he can do for us next season.”
Honorable mentions honorees include senior quarterback Carson Baker, junior offensive lineman Paddy Keelty, senior linebackers Lance Schultz and Triston Hanson and senior defensive backs Mason Brandl and Jacob Ashland.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Fort Atkinson shared the league championship with 6-1 records followed by Baraboo at 5-2, Monona Grove at 4-3, Portage at 3-4, Stoughton and Reedsburg each at 2-5 and Sauk Prairie at 0-7.
2021 BADGER SMALL FOOTBALL ALL CONFERENCE
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION PLAYER NAME GRADE SCHOOL HT WT U
Tight End Jack Opperman 11 Fort Atkinson 6’6 227 U
Receiver Ty Hoier 12 Monona Grove 5’9 190 U
Receiver Jaden Kikkert 12 Portage 6’1 180
Receiver Wyatt Denu 12 Mt. Horeb 6’ 180
Tackle Drew Evans 12 Fort Atkinson 6’6 250
Tackle Barrett Nelson 12 Stoughton 6’7 270
Guard Gabe Rousseau 12 Stoughton 6’3 279 U
Guard Kian Preimesberger 12 Mt. Horeb 6’1 235
Center Owen Nowak 12 Baraboo 6’5 235
Quarterback Luna Larson 12 Baraboo 6’2 220
Running Back Kane Mahoney 12 Baraboo 6’0 185 U
Running Back Darrick Hill 12 Stoughton 5’9 185 U
Running Back Alec Courtier 12 Fort Atkinson 6’ 207
Place Kicker Cuinn Larsh 11 Monona Grove 5’10 165 U
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR--KANE MAHONEY (BARABOO)
TY HOIER (MONONA GROVE)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR--KIAN PREIMESBERGER (MT
HOREB)
2ND TEAM OFFENSE
Tight End Gavin Bazala 12 Mt. Horeb 6’1 200
Receiver Brady Henry 12 Baraboo 6’ 180
Receiver Bryant Yanke 12 Reedsburg 5’10 170
Receiver Brenden Larsen 12 Sauk Prairie 6’2 185
Tackle Gabe McReynolds 12 Baraboo 6’5 225
Tackle Hayden Steinle 12 Portage 5’10 300
Guard Haeden Bower 11 Baraboo 6’ 312
Guard Geo Miguel 11 Fort Atkinson 5’11 240
Center Josh Juarez 12 Fort Atkinson 6’6 255
Quarterback Casey Marron 12 Monona Grove 5’10 165
Running Back Tyler Buechner 11 Mt. Horeb 5’8 170
Running Back Nolan Vils 11 Sauk Prairie 6’2 240
Running Back Fabian Jackson 12 Monona Grove 5’11 180
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Baraboo- Isaac Pelland 10, Kyle Felt 10, Ryan Liegel 12
Fort Atkinson- Paddy Keelty 11, Carson Baker 12
Monona Grove-Tyler Dahlhauser 12, Hayden Echols 12, Gavin Luedke 12,
Isaac Dressen 11, Kody Cummings 12
Mount Horeb- LJ Ellested 10, Ethan Steinhoff 12, Austin Liebfried 10,
Nick Sailing 12, Toby Maier 12, Mason McNally 11, Kolton Schaller 12
Portage- Sam Horn 12, Jack Callen 12, Gavin Thompson 11
Reedsburg- Carsen Brandt 11, Jesus Gonzales 10
Stoughton- Griffin Empey 11
Sauk Prairie- Bradley Breunig 12, Damien Wright-Rodriguez 12, Brandon Schott 12
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
Down Lineman Gavin Bazala 12 Mt. Horeb 6’1 200
Down Lineman Griffin Empey 11 Stoughton 6’3 260
Down Lineman Sheldon Burnett 12 Fort Atkinson 6’2 220
Edge Player Kian Preimesberger 12 Mt. Horeb 6’1 235 U
Edge Player John Harman 12 Stoughton 6’1 200
Linebacker Luna Larson 12 Baraboo 6’2 220 U
Linebacker Elijah Krantz 11 Mt. Horeb 6’1 185 U
Linebacker Evan Dudzek 12 Fort Atkinson 6’ 205
Linebacker Ethan Bleich 12 Portage 5’11 200
Defensive Back Ethan Steinhoff 12 Mt. Horeb 5’10 180 U
Defensive Back Tyler Dahlhauser 12 Monona Grove 5’9 175 U
Defensive Back Cade Cosson 12 Fort Atkinson 6’ 185
Defensive Back Grant Dahlhauser 12 Monona Grove 5’9 165
Punter Alec Courtier 12 Fort Atkinson 6’ 207
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR--LUNA LARSON (BARABOO)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR--KIAN PREIMESBERGER (MT.
HOREB)
2ND TEAM DEFENSE
Down Lineman Nolan Vils 11 Sauk Prairie 6’2 240
Down Lineman Sean Donlin 12 Mt. Horeb 6’5 350
Down Lineman Ross Liegel 10 Baraboo 6’7 200
Edge Player Logan Recob 12 Fort Atkinson 5’10 171
Edge Player Kane Mahoney 12 Baraboo 6’ 185
Linebacker Tyler Buechner 11 Mt. Horeb 5’8 170
Linebacker Ryan Liegel 12 Baraboo 6’ 205
Linebacker Gabe Fitzwilliams 12 Baraboo 6’ 180
Linebacker Connor Sukkup 11 Reedsburg 6’2 176
Defensive Back Erik Brouette 12 Portage 5’11 160
Defensive Back Caden Agnew 12 Baraboo 6’1 180
Defensive Back Bradley Garcia 12 Stoughton 5’9 170
Defensive Back Dane Brost 11 Fort Atkinson 6’3 158
Punter Korey Newman 10 Stoughton 5’10 170
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Baraboo- Gabe McReynolds 12, Riley Weyh 12, Ben Burgess 11
Fort Atkinson- Lance Schultz 12, Triston Hanson 12, Mason Brandl 12, Jacob Ashland 12
Monona Grove- Cody Marron 12, Brooks Goff 12, Seth Ramer 12, Pierce Evans 12, Dalton Card 11, Eddie Rivera 11, Peter Ng 12
Mount Horeb- Toby Maier 12, Trenton Owens 10, LJ Ellested 10, Paul Matthews 12
Portage- Christian Erickson 12, Jordan Starr 12
Reedsburg- Carsen Brandt 11, Jesus Gonzales 10, Devin Judd 11
Sauk Prairie-Jace Elsing 12, Eddie Breunig
