Erik Victorson scored 17 points in the first half and Oregon went on a 25-0 run to make the second half irrelevant.
Victorson made six of Oregon’s 11 3-pointers and finished with 26 points as the Panthers eased to a 69-25 victory over host Fort Atkinson in a Badger South boys basketball game on Thursday night.
Drew Evans made a basket on the first possession of the second half for Fort Atkinson, but the Panthers went on a 12-0 run to extend their lead. Evans scored seven points to lead the Blackhawks in scoring. Caleb Haffelder and Jackson Fenner each added five to the Fort Atkinson cause.
Joe Stiemke scored with 13 minutes, 14 seconds to play in the game to stop the second half run by the Panthers, which had a 52-11 lead.
It was Greyson Wixom who was able to cut to the rim and make a layup through contact with 5:47 left in the first half to stop the 25-0 Oregon run. By then Oregon had built a 29-6 lead and even with Fort Atkinson being able to set up its full-court pressure defense, the Panthers were able to close out the half with a 40-7 lead.
Oregon (4-7, 2-5 Badger South) entered the game losers of its last five games and one spot above Fort Atkinson (1-9, 0-7) in the Badger South standings.
Fort Atkinson is scheduled to continue its season on the road against Burlington at 2 p.m. Saturday.
OREGON 69, FORT ATKINSON 25
Panthers 40 29 — 69
Blackhawks 7 18 — 25
Oregon (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kissling 2 2-2 6, Statz 1 0-0 3, Pomzer 2 0-0 5, Gard 2 0-0 4, Moore 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Pearson 1 0-02, McCorckle 2 1-3 5, Kerns 2 4-4 9, Uhlmann 0 2-2 2, Schaefer 0 1-2 1, Victorson 10 0-0 26. Totals — 24 10-13 69.
Fort Atkinson — Fenner 2 0-0 5, Cosson 0 1-2 1, Haffelder 2 0-1 5, Wixom 1 0-2 2, Stiemke 1 0-0 2, Kees 1 1-4 3, Evans 3 1-2 7. Totals — 10 3-11 25.
3-point goals — O (Statz, Pomzer, Moore, Johnson, Kerns, Victorson 6) 11, FA (Fenner, Haffelder). Total fouls — O 14, FA 11.
