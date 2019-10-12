The Monona Grove High School football team was playing for its playoff life and Fort Atkinson was playing for pride and hoping to earn an upset victory when the two teams met in a Badger South Conference showdown Friday night.
In the end, the Silver Eagles got their wish for another trip to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a 47-15 win over the visiting Blackhawks in Monona Grove’s annual homecoming game.
The win raised MG’s record to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The Silver Eagles needed at least four conference wins to get into the playoffs. Fort Atkinson fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the league.
Monona Grove running back Brady Killerlain scored two touchdowns on runs of one and eight yards. He has nine touchdowns in the last three games, all victories.
Both of his runs put MG ahead 14-0 in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Monona Grove regained possession of the ball on a fumble recovery after Fort Atkinson was pinned on its 3-yard line on the ensuing kickoff. Fabian Jackson scored on a 5-yard run to give Monona Grove a 21-0 lead with 10 minutes, 23 seconds to play in the second quarter.
The Blackhawks fought back on its next possession as James Vander Mause snared a pass from quarterback Trent Hachtel, who took over for an injured Cade Cosson, and ran 77 yards into the end zone to reduce the Silver Eagles lead to 21-7 at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter.
The Silver Eagles got that score back five minutes later as quarterback Casey Marron found Owen Croak in the end zone on a 27-yard pass to MG a 28-7 lead heading into halftime.
Monona Grove added to its lead with 4:52 left in the third quarter as Marron hit Henry Walsh with a 23-yard touchdown pass to take a 34-7 advantage.
A 72-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Mitch Hunter and a 79-yard scoring run by quarterback Camron Behnke put the Silver Eagles up 47-7 with 6:12 left in the game.
The remainder of the game was played with a running clock, but Fort Atkinson added another touchdown with 21 seconds remaining as Alec Courtier ran into the end zone from 27 yards. The Blackhawks added a two-point conversion on a running play.
Fort Atkinson head coach Brady Grayvold said the team played much better against the Silver Eagles than last season it was held to negative-1 yard total offense in a 49-0 loss.
“Last year, we didn’t score. This time, we had 272 yards rushing,” Grayvold said. “I think you are seeing growth in the program.”
Grayvold suggested the team needs to cut down on its turnovers as it fumbled away the ball twice, both times resulting in touchdowns for the Silver Eagles. He said the team is inexperienced with only eight seniors on the roster.
“It’s self inflicted stuff and you get that on a team where the average age is 16,” Grayvold said.
Fort Atkinson ends the year next Friday at home against Oregon, which was eliminated from playoff consideration Friday night after 42-15 loss to Watertown.
Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MONONA GROVE 47, FORT ATKINSON 15
Blackhawks 0 7 0 8 — 15
Silver Eagles 14 14 6 13 — 47
Scoring plays
First quarter
MG — Killerlain 8 run (Larsh kick)
MG — Killerlain 2 run (Larsh kick)
Second quarter
MG — Jackson 8 run (Larsh kick)
FA — Vander Mause 77 pass Hachtel (Branaman kick)
MG — Croak 27 pass Marron (Larsh kick)
Third quarter
MG — Walsh 21 pass Marron (Pass failed)
Fourth quarter
MG — Marron fumble return
MG — Ogden 79 pass Behnke (Larsh kick)
FA — Courtier 27 run (Courtier run)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — FA 14, MG 17. Rushing (att.-yds.) — FA 43-272, MG 33-121. Passes (Comp.-att.-int) — FA 4-13-0, MG 11-21-0. Passing yards — FA 11, MG 234. Fumbles-lost — FA 4-3, MG 0-0. Penalties-yards — FA 1-5, MG 3-45.
