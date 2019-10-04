A two-point conversion stood between the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks remaining winless or earning a double overtime victory.
The play call was to hand the ball off to junior James Vander Mause around the left edge. It was a play that gained the Blackhawks five yards a crack in the first half and helped them build their 21-point lead.
But Madison Edgewood rallied to the ball carrier, stopped the run in the back field and celebrated its 28-27 Badger South victory over Fort Atkinson in front of a stunned Homecoming crowd at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.
"We had an opportunity to win the game, so we played to win the game," second-year head coach Brady Grayvold said. "You give us three yards to win the game and the guys wanted to go for two. We talk about it being a player-led team and when they came over, we asked them what they wanted to do and they said they wanted to go for the win.
"Guys want to go for the win, we go for the win."
Senior linebacker and captain Mika Gutoski stood by the aggressive call.
"I didn't like going back and forth like that in overtime," Gutoski said. "We would have won if we got it. I definitely like going for the win and agree with the call."
Fort Atkinson sophomore Cade Cosson connected with Ryan Acosta for a pair of touchdowns in the first half and a touchdown in the second overtime. The overtime touchdown was on a seam route in which Acosta overcame hand-fighting with the Madison Edgewood defensive back and managed to come down with the football in the end zone.
"I have no idea how I caught that, it was luck," said Acosta, who had five catches for 85 yards. "He was holding me and I just keyed on the ball and came down with it."
Acosta's touchdown catches in the first half each came on routes going toward the pylon with one-on-one coverage. The sophomore fought for position, absorbed contact and sent the Fort Atkinson crowd into a frenzy when he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cosson to take a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
"It's a sophomore throwing to a sophomore," Grayvold said. "Vander Mause is a junior and ran his tail off. (Alec) Courtier is a sophomore and he ran his tail off. We're close. It hurts. But we're getting closer."
Courtier carried the ball 20 times for 60 yards. Vander Mause had 19 carries for 74 yards.
The jubilation of the first half was unique for Fort Atkinson. The Blackhawks hadn't had a lead since the 2017 season.
"I love playing with my dogs," Acosta said. "It was amazing in the first half. We're having a rough season right now, but all that excitement was beautiful on our side."
But the heart-wrenching silence when the whistle blew to stop James Vander Mause's forward progress was equally memorable.
The Crusaders (1-6 overall, 1-4 Badger South) were able to forge their comeback with short passes and quarterback Joe Hartlieb scrambling to extend plays before finding receivers open to run after making catches.
"They just made plays," Grayvold said. "It's not like they're some bad team. They've been in some close games and they had some juniors and seniors who made some big-time plays."
Hartlieb orchestrated a two-minute drill down by one touchdown to tie the game with 22 seconds left. The Crusaders took over on downs at their own 40-yard line with 2:20 to play. Fort Atkinson could have punted, but Grayvold said the difference in field position was negligible. Instead of punting, Cosson floated a pass to Acosta that went off of his outstretched hand while the other hand was occupied by the defender.
"If we punt it and we punt it in the end zone, they get it at the 20-yard line," Grayvold said. "If we complete the fade (pass to Acosta) or we get any pass interference — that kid had four of them in the game — it's an automatic first down and it's over. Cade threw one heck of a ball and it went off of Acosta's hands.
"We just have to make a play. You give those guys two more years, when they're seniors, they're going to be making plays."
Fort Atkinson will continue its season on the road against Monona Grove on Friday at 7 p.m.
