Both teams traded failed fourth-down conversions to open the game.
Fort Atkinson found energy in that fact.
But then a coverage breakdown led to a 69-yard Oregon touchdown and the Panthers added two more scores including one with five seconds left and Fort Atkinson dropped a 28-0 loss in Badger South action on Friday night.
Oregon quarterback Eric Victorson ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and passed for two touchdowns in the first half. The Panthers out-gained the Blackhawks, 185-42, through the air and, 168-121, on the ground.
Trent Hachtel carried the ball 13 times for 70 yards to lead the Fort Atkinson offense. Sophomore Alec Courtier had 15 carries for 45 yards.
Sophomore Ryan Acosta had two catches for 29 yards to lead the passing attack.
Fort Atkinson finishes the season with an 0-9 overall record and an 0-7 Badger South record. The Blackhawks were 0-9 for the second season in a row and have lost 19 consecutive games as a program dating back to October of 2017.
