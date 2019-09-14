STOUGHTON — The odds were already long, but a fumble returned for a touchdown followed by an onside kick recovery gave Stoughton every amount of leverage it needed as the Vikings earned a 42-0 victory against visiting Fort Atkinson in Badger South football on Friday night.
Junior Alec Courtier fumbled in Fort Atkinson territory and Curtis Jaskulke picked it up and returned it 27 yards for a 28-0 lead with 8 minutes, 46 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Vikings recovered an onside kick on the next kick off. Stoughton quarterback capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and a 35-0 lead with 4:53 to play in the first half.
"Football is football, I don't question what other coaches do or how they run their program," said Fort Atkinson second-year head coach Brady Grayvold. "They made a play and we didn't and we'll learn from that. End of the day, people make decisions."
Stoughton had a major size advantage on both sides of the ball. The Vikings leaned on it outrushing Fort Atkinson, 241-59, and out-passing the Blackhawks 173-16.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Carson Baker was 2-for-9 for 16 yards. Evan Dudzek was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 23 yards. Courtier had seven carries for 11 yards.
"They are huge," said Grayvold of the Stoughton front. "That impacted our ability to run the football."
For the Fort Atkinson defense, they were unable to stop the Vikings as Quinn Arnott carried the ball 17 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns and Hobson had three carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns including a 37-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game.
Junior defensive lineman Jacob Horvatin had five tackles to lead the Blackhawks in the category.
"Jacob has been the anchor of our D line," Grayvold said. "He's one of the hardest workers we have and he's turning into a really good football player.
"Wrestling has helped him become a really good ball player and hopefully other kids in our school see what putting in the work gets you."
STOUGHTON 42, FORT ATKINSON 0
Blackhawks 0 0 0 0 — 0
Vikings 14 21 7 0 — 42
Scoring plays
First quarter
S — Hobson 37 run (Hobson kick)
S — Knauf 18 run Hobson (Hobson kick)
Second quarter
S — Arnott 15 run (Hobson kick)
S — Jaskulke 27 fumble return (Hobson kick)
S — Hobson 10 run (Hobson kick)
Third quarter
S — Arnott 4 run (Hobson kick)
Fourth quarter
None
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — FA 7, S 17; Rushing (att.-yds) — FA 34-59, S 28-241; Passing (comp.-att-int.) — FA 2-9-0, S 12-22-1; Total yards — FA 75, S 414; Penalties-yards — FA 1-10, S 8-75; Fumbles-lost — FA 1-1, S 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — FA Dudzek 14-23, S Arnott 17-161. Passing — FA Baker 2-9-16, S Hobson 12-19-173. Receiving — FA Acost 2-16, S Rilling 3-58.
