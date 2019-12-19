WATERTOWN — Just like last season, Fort Atkinson once again committed to guarding the lane at all costs against Watertown junior forward Teya Maas.
The Blackhawks did a respectable job making Maas work for her points, but they weren’t as prepared to deal with Watertown’s defensive pressure.
The Goslings held Fort to just one field goal and one free throw over the game’s first 12-plus minutes with double teams and deflections galore and opened up a 17-3 lead. Fort Atkinson never got closer than 14 the rest of the way as Watertown pulled away for a 58-20 victory in Badger South girls basketball Thursday at Watertown High School.
Maas scored 10 of her game-high 14 points and unofficially had a double-double in the first half with stout rebounding efforts. The Blackhawks stuffed her a few times, but when she caught the ball clean on cuts to the basket, she finished or kicked out to teammates for open looks.
Junior guard Aubrey Schmutzler poured in all 12 of her points in the first half including a pair of 3-pointers off assists by Maas as Watertown (3-3, 2-1 in conference) took a commanding 30-10 lead into halftime and pulled away from there.
“To their credit, they have been playing well, so we prepared hard for this game and watched a lot of film,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “The girls have been working so hard and had a little bit of a rougher game on Saturday, which we didn’t expect because we’ve been practicing so well. So to play like this was great. Fort has been playing right with everybody in our conference. They have been scoring over 50 points the last two games against good conference opponents.”
Senior center Anna Schoenike scored seven points and sophomore guard Taylor Marquart added six for Fort Atkinson (1-6, 0-4).
“We haven’t really seen a 1-3-1,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “Were’ young. The girls probably see it a couple times a year, just being able to adjust. We did a better job in the second half of moving the basketball and attacking, looking for baskets. You’ve got to make shots against the zone. That’s a hard thing.
“We didn’t hit a 3 (until late in the second half). We talk about shooting with confidence. They are long. They’ve got a lot of size. Defensively, we made a decision to pack it in, and it worked for a while, but when you are getting nothing offensively, it really puts a lot of pressure on your defense. We just have to do a better job. We haven’t really had one of these (types of games) yet. It’s not an excuse. We’ve just got to get better.”
WATERTOWN 58,
FORT ATKINSON 28
Blackhawks 10 10 — 20
Goslings 30 28 — 58
Fort Atkinson (fg-ft-pts) — Marquart 3-0-6, Wolfram 0-1-1, Staude 0-1-1, Frohmader 1-0-3, Kanters 1-0-2, Schoenike 3-1-7 Totals 8 3-9 20
Watertown (fg-ft-pts) — Linskens 2-2-7, Meyers 1-1-3, Werning 1-0-2, Bachhi 0-1-1, Quinn 2-0-4, Schmutzler 5-0-12, Gifford 5-0-12, Heiman 0-1-1, Maas 7-0-14, Zubke 2-2-6, Uecke 3-0-6 Totals 24 7-9 58
3-point goals — FA (Frohmader) 1, W (Linskens, Schmutzler 2) 3. Total fouls — FA 19, W 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.