STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson girls swimming team placed eighth at the Badger South Conference Meet Saturday at Stoughton High School.
The Blackhawks collected 54 points at the conference meet. Madison Edgewood won the meet with 522 points and also finished first in the overall conference standings.
“We swam well and finished right where I thought we were going to finish,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “We had a bunch of season bests, which is exactly what we were looking for.”
Fort Atkinson ended eighth in the overall conference standings.
Lexi Dudzek placed 12th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 12.77 seconds. Grace Gustin came in 14th in the event with a 2:15.52.
Ellie Stine finished 14th in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in at 2:37.02.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Emmi Belzer finished 12th with a time of 1:06.22. Stine placed 15th in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:08.31.
Brooke Hartwig, Samantha Erstad, Dudzek and Belzer teamed up in the 200-yard freestyle relay, timing in at 1:50.93, good for 10th.
Belzer also had the Blackhawks’ best-individual finish in any event at the meet with a 10th-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. She clocked in with a time of 1:15.75.
The Blackhawks will race in a WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday at Jefferson High School at 1 p.m.
