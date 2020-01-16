WATERTOWN — What had turned into a thriller ended in anti-climactic fashion.
The Fort Atkinson opened with a 24-3 lead through the first five matches of a Badger South wrestling dual against Watertown on Thursday, only to see the Goslings rally to tie the dual at 29 heading into the last match of the night.
But Watertown didn’t have a wrestler to send out for the 170-pound finale, so Fort Atkinson junior Eli Koehler walked on to the mat to receive a forfeit as the Blackhawks walked off with a 35-29 victory to improve to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the Badger South.
Senior Jacob Naber and junior Thomas Wilkins opened the dual with pins at 182 and 195 pounds for the Blackhawks, but Watertown answered when Sait Hernandez pulled out a 13-11 decision by sudden victory over junior Jacob Horvatin.
Senior Mika Gutoski, usually a 220-pounder, faced off against Watertown heavyweight Kaden Edwards and came through with a fall in 1 minute, 13 seconds to push Fort’s lead to 18-3.
“We bumped our 220 up to heavyweight,” Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber said. “Momentum had shifted. You heard it in the gym, for him to go get that win back, it kind of reassured our guys that we were OK. That’s what you want out of your seniors.”
Freshman Bryce Volla pushed the team’s lead to 24-3 with a pin over Watertown freshman Noe Ugalde. At 113, Fort Atkinson freshman Noah Horwath lost a 16-11 decision to Watertown junior Emilio Hernandez, but managed to score a takedown in the middle of the match to prevent his opponent from scoring another team point by major decision.
“Dual meet wrestling is so much different when you have 106 and 113 guys who can go out and scrap,” Gerber said. “Our little guys are both first-year wrestlers. They wrestled back and forth with varsity and JV. We needed them. We pressed them into action. We just told them, we want to see what you’ve got. Give us the best effort that you can. We aren’t worried about results. Our 106-pounder got a pin and our 113-pounder did a lot of great things. For him to have the effort that he did, we chalk that up to a win.”
The Blackhawks ran into the teeth of Watertown’s lineup from there. Watertown freshman Oscar Wilkowski pinned senior Sawyer Brandenberg in the first period at 120. After a double forfeit at 126, Watertown senior Edward Wilkowski scored a 15-4 major decision over Fort sophomore Vincent Healy. Wilkowski was a state runner-up at 126 a year ago, but made a couple mistakes which Healy capitalized on as he saved a team point by avoiding a technical fall. The same was true for freshman Aiden Worden, who trailed Watertown sophomore Walker Wichman 8-0 in the closing seconds before scoring a last-second escape to limit Wichman’s victory to a decision.
“We’re very aware of their firepower,” Gerber said. “It wasn’t too much of a surprise to see Ed (bump up). We let Healy go out there and wrestle anybody. For him to go out and stay off his back and save some points, I was immensely impressed with his effort. At 138, Aiden saved us a point with an escape in the last three seconds, that was huge.”
Watertown (0-5 in conference) tied the dual with a major decision at 152 and a pin at 160, but Fort prevailed with the forfeit at 170.
Fort Atkinson continues its season on Saturday at the Milwaukee South Invitational beginning at 9 a.m.
FORT ATKINSON 35, WATERTOWN 29
126 — Double forfeit
170 — Fort Atkinson received a forfeit
106 — Volla , FA, pinned Noe Ugalde , 2:46
113 — E. Hernandez , W, dec. Horwath (FA) 16-11; 120 — O. Wilkowski , W, pinned Brandenburg , 1:16; 132 — E. Wilkowski, W, mdec. Healy, 15-4; 138 — Wichman , W, dec. Worden, 8-1; 145 — Trevino, FA, tfall Zingler, 15-0; 152 — Logan , W, mdec. Carrera Ramos, 12-3; 160 — Kronquist, W, pinned Heidel, 1:16; 182 — Naber, FA, pinned Martinez, 3:29; 195 — Witkins, FA, pinned Othmer, 1:51; 220 — S. Hernandez, W, dec. Horvatin, 13-11 in SV-1; 285 — Gutoski, FA, pinned Edwards, 1:13.
