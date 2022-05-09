HARTLAND — Fort Atkinson’s baseball team lost to second-ranked Arrowhead 11-3 in a nonconference road game on Monday.
The Blackhawks (3-15) led briefly after three third-inning runs. Braden Hausen singled and scored on a base knock by Dane Brost to make it 1-all. Carson Schrader was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Brost scored later in the frame to make it 3-1.
The Warhawks, who are ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Poll and unbeaten in the Classic Eight Conference, scored a run in the bottom of the third and Michael Carpenter scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-3 in the fourth. Arrowhead then pushed across five runs on three hits in the fifth, including a two-run go-ahead double with no outs by Michael Zordani, to create separation.
James Duncan hit a two-run homer to right-center in the Arrowhead (10-2) sixth.
Fort starter Zack Grossman allowed three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout in four frames but did not factor into the decision. Reliever Noah Maier was tagged with five earned runs on three hits and did not record an out in the fifth to take the loss.
Warhawks starter Connor Olson struck out four and allowed three earned runs in five frames to get the win.
Fort hosts DeForest today at 5 p.m. at Jones Park.
