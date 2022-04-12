Fort Atkinson's Kroix Kucken delivers during Tuesday's home game against Mount Horeb at Jones Park. Kucken struck out seven and allowed one earned in four innings to earn the decision as the Blackhawks won 6-3.
Dane Brost hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Fort Atkinson’s baseball team earned its first win of the season, beating Mount Horeb 6-3 in a Badger Conference game at Jones Park on Tuesday.
Braeden Sayre, who was 2-for-4, singled with two outs in the fourth to bring up Brost, who connected on a shot over the right-center field fence on a gusty day with the wind blowing out, to make it 6-2 Blackhawks (1-3).
Sayre doubled to center to lead off the first and scored on a sacrifice by Brost. In the second, Kroix Kucken singled and scored on Isaac Seavert’s fielder’s choice. Ashden Aarstad reached via error and scored on a one-out double by Elliott Rueth. Aarstad added an RBI single in the third, extending Fort’s lead to 4-2.
Blackhawks starter Kroix Kucken earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts, no walks over four innings. Ryan Schoenherr struck out four in two scoreless to close it out.
The Vikings’ Ethan Tranel gave up five earned runs on seven hits in four innings, taking the loss.
