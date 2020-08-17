MONTELLO — A three-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in the Jefferson Blue Devils’ 7-3 road victory over the Montello Granite Jaxx Sunday.
Playing their first road game since June 14, the Blue Devils (15-4) turned a 2-0 lead into a 5-0 advantage in the top half of the fourth. The key blow was a three-run home run by Evan Anfang, his team-leading second of the season.
Starting pitcher Ike Roth struck out seven while also allowing seven hits and walked three in seven innings to record the victory. Pat Cottrell pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
The Blue Devils took a 2-0 lead in their first at bat. Dustin Molenhauer walked and Cottrell singled before scoring on consecutive RBIs by Steve Winter (groundout) and Brandon Laesch (single).
Zack Peterson ignited the big fourth inning drilling a one-out single before Cottrell was walked with two outs. Anfang then stepped to the plate and belted the decisive homer.
Anfang finished with a game-high three RBIs, while Laesch and Cottrell each went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Just one of the Granite Jaxx’s runs was earned as the Devils committed four errors.
Jefferson did strike out 11 times, but also took advantage of 10 walks issued by Montello pitching.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.