ITHACA -- The Ithaca Bulldogs scored six runs in the third inning to defeat the Cambridge baseball team 11-5 on Saturday.
Senior Jace Horton drove in sophomore Devin Schuchart on a single in the Cambridge first. In the second, freshman Clayton Stenjem scored senior Trevor Leto on a single, freshman Kiefer Parish hit a two-run double, which scored Stenjem and senior Jared Marty. Marty doubled home senior Carter Brown in the third, giving Cambridge (5-10) a 5-0 lead.
Ithaca hit two two-run singles, recorded a walk with the bases loaded and recorded an RBI single to take the 6-5 lead in the third. Putting the game out of reach, Ithaca (16-3) hit three home runs in the bottom of the sixth.
ITHACA 11, CAMBRIDGE 5
Cambridge 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 — 5 9 5
Ithaca 0 0 6 0 0 5 X — 11 14 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (L; 5.2-8-8-3-6-2), Rahn (0.1-4-3-0-0-0); I: Keller (2-7-4-4-4-0), S. Clary (W; 5-2-1-1-6-2).
Leading hitters — C: Parish 2x3, Marty 2 2B, Leto 2x4 (2B), Horton 1x4; I: B. Clary HR, Salisbury 2x4 (HR), Marchwick 2x4 (HR), Scallon 3x4 (2B).
CAMBRIDGE 3, WESTBY 1
ITHACA -- Sophomore Devin Schuchart struck out 13 in a complete game as Cambridge won 3-1 over Westby on Saturday.
Cambridge scored all three runs in the top of the second inning. Sophomore Carter Lund hit a double which scored senior Jace Horton, freshman Kiefer Parish scored on an error and Schuchart doubled home senior Carter Brown.
Schuchart allowed five hits, giving up one earned run in seven innings on the mound, walking just one to earn the decision.
CAMBRIDGE 3, WESTBY 1
WESTBY 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 1
CAMBRIDGE 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 3 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (W; 7-5-1-1-13-1); W: Stenslien (L; 3.2-3-3-3-0-3), Nedland (2.1-0-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — C: Horton 1x3, Schuchart 2B, Lund 2B; W: Milutinovich 2x3, Vatland 2B, Stenslien 1x3.
NEW GLARUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 1 (5)
NEW GLARUS -- In a weather-shortened game, the Cambridge baseball team lost 3-1 to host New Glarus on Friday.
An RBI single from the Glarner Knights (7-6 overall, 5-4 conference) put New Glarus up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Cambridge (4-9, 2-6) tied the game after senior Trevor Leto hit a single which scored senior Jace Horton in the visitors half of the third. New Glarus hit a single and recorded a sacrifice fly to take a 3-1 lead in the home half of the third.
Senior Jared Marty pitched five innings, striking out nine in the loss.
NEW GLARUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 1 (5)
Cambridge 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 1
New Glarus 1 0 2 0 0 — 3 4 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Marty (L; 5-3-3-3-9-3); NG: Zimmerman (W; 4-3-1-1-10-7), Mihlbauer (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Leto 1x2, Stenjem 1x2, Lund 1x2; NG: Dreyfus 2x3, Roth 2B,
