CAMBRIDGE -- Senior Carter Brown hit a three-run homer and senior Jared Marty pitched a complete game in the Cambridge baseball team's 11-1 win over visiting Wisconsin Heights on Saturday in Capitol South play.
“We have a formula that includes pitching, defense and timely hitting, and we had all three today,” Cambridge baseball coach Larry Martin said. “Our mechanics were good at the plate and you saw the results.”
In the bottom of the first inning, freshman Clayton Stenjem singled and then stole second base. After reaching third base on a single by freshman Kiefer Parish, Stenjem scored after sophomore Carter Lund reached on an error.
“Clayton has just a nice, sweet swing. He started the year on JV, and he wasn’t going to stay down there any longer. He’s come up and he’s helped us,” Martin said.
Cambridge (7-11, 3-7 Capitol South) took a 3-0 lead after sophomore Owen Bernhardt scored Parish and senior Tucker Tesdal on a two-run single.
In the third, Wisconsin Heights scored a run on a single. After receiving a throw home, which was late in trying to get the lead runner, Cambridge catcher Carter Lund threw out a runner advancing to third.
“He’s a natural fundamental catcher, which is why we made the change at the beginning of the year,” Martin said. “We had an all-conference catcher back there, and we moved him to first base because it would make us better defensively and fundamentally.”
Bernhardt doubled in the bottom of the third, scoring Parish. Senior Jace Horton doubled, which scored Bernhardt, and Brown launched a three-run homer as the Blue Jays went up 8-1.
In the fourth, Lund singled home Tesdal, Horton hit a sacrifice fly to score Parish and sophomore Marco Damiani drove in senior Trevor Leto on a single, giving Cambridge an 11-1 lead.
That was plenty of run support for Marty, who struck out seven over five innings of four-hit ball to earn the the decision.
CAMBRIDGE 11, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 1
Wis. Heights 0 0 1 0 0 X X — 1 5 1
Cambridge 3 0 5 3 X X X — 11 10 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Marty (W; 5-4-1-1-7-2); WH: Hosking (L; 1.2-3-5-4-3-3), Hindamin (2.1-9-6-6-0-2).
Leading hitters — C: Brown 2x3 (HR), Bernhardt 2x3 (2B), Horton 2x2 (2B), Stenjem 1x2; WH: D. Adler 2B, Parman 1x2, Hosking 1x2.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
CAMBRIDGE - - The Blue Jays rallied for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 12-5 home win over Rio on Friday.
Trailing Rio 4-0 in the third, senior Tucker Tesdal drove in the first run on a double, scoring senior Carter Brown. In the fourth, seniors Jace Horton and Trevor Leto each scored on a wild pitch and sophomore Marco Damiani drove in freshman Kiefer Parish on a single, tying the game at 4-4.
After Rio scored a run on an RBI groundout in the top of the sixth, Brown tied the game in the bottom of the frame on a single, scoring Damiani. Senior Jared Marty put the Blue Jays in the lead with a single, which scored sophomore Devin Schuchart.
With two out, Horton drew a bases-loaded walk as the lead grew to 7-5. Sophomore Owen Bernhardt cleared the bases with a three-run triple, putting Cambridge up 10-5.
Blue Jay sophomore Carter Lund struck out the side in the seventh en route to earning the decision. He pitched four relief frames, fanning seven, while allowing an earned run on two hits.
CAMBRIDGE 12, RIO 5
Rio 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 5 13 0
Cambridge 0 0 1 3 0 8 0 — 12 5 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Rahn (3-4-4-1-6-0), Lund (W; 4-2-1-1-7-4); R: Prochnow (4-8-4-4-4-4), Parker (L; 1.2-2-6-6-2-4), Pierce (0.1-1-2-2-0-2).
Leading hitters — C: Bernhardt 3B, Brown 2x3 (2B), Marty 1x4, Damiani 1x1; R: Robbie 3x4, Gavin 3x3, Pierce 3x4.
