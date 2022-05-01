HORICON — Johnson Creek split a Trailways South doubleheader with Horicon at Discher Park on Friday.

Horicon (5-4 overall and in conference) won the first game 8-2. The Marshmen trailed 2-1 through four innings, then scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control. Horicon had just four hits but also drew four walks and took advantage of three Johnson Creek errors to hand the Bluejays their first league loss.

Johnson Creek (9-1, 8-1) bounced back to win the second game 8-2.

Dylan Bredlow threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks to earn the decision. Taylor Joseph got the final two outs in the seventh.

Isaac Hartz had three hits and drove in two runs, as did Logan Sullivan and Tanner Herman. Bredlow added two hits including a double. Silas Hartz tripled and scored two runs.

Johnson Creek hosts Markesan today.

Game 1

HORICON 8, JOHNSON CREEK 2

Johnson Creek 000 110 0 — 2 5 3

Horicon 100 070 X — 8 5 3

WP: Streiff

LP: Sullivan

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Sullivan 4.2-4-8-2-4-4, Joseph 1.1-1-0-0-2-0), H (Streiff 7-5-2-2-7-4)

Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2B)

Game 2

JOHNSON CREEK 8, HORICON 2

Horicon 000 100 1 — 2 4 2

Johnson Creek 310 013 X — 8 8 2

WP: Bredlow

LP: Pieper

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Pieper 5.2-7-7-7-4-6, Heine 0.1-1-1-1-0-0), JC (Bredlow 6.1-3-1-0-8-2, Joseph 0.2-1-1-1-2-2)

Leading hitters — H (Pieper 2B), JC (I. Hartz 3x4, S. Hartz 3B, Bredlow 2x2, 2B)

