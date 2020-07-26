JEFFERSON — After suffering a loss on Thursday the Cambridge Blues rebounded to earn a 5-2 win over the Jefferson Blue Devils on Sunday at Fischer Field.
Just three days earlier the Blues dropped a 9-4 decision in the first of two weekend exhibition battles between the two Home Talent League Southeast Section teams.
Sam Mickelson scattered six hits over 8 1/3 innings while allowing just two runs to earn the pitching win. The Blues’ right-hander also struck out five Blue Devil batters.
The Blues (1-2) broke a scoreless tie plating two runs in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back singles by Brett Witkowski and Thomas Hoffman got things started before a pair of Jefferson errors allowed them to score.
Cambridge’s lead grew to 5-0 in the top half of the fourth. Jared Horton singled, Denver Evans walked and Sam Mickelson singled to load the bases with no outs against Devils starting pitcher Pat Cottrell. Consecutive RBIs by Kevin Paluck (walk), Witkowski (single) and Hoffmann (sacrifice fly) plated Horton, Evans and Mickelson.
The Blue Devils (11-4) broke into the scoring column in the fifth when Thomas Schlesner singled, ending Mickelson’s no-hit bid, and scored on Dustin Moldenhauer’s bases-loaded walk.
The Devils would only score once more, in the eighth as Roby Schlesner drove in Ryan Brost with a single.
Mickelson and Witkowksi each had two hits to lead the Blues’ 10-hit attack.
