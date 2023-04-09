Fort Atkinson juniors Jacksen Woods (7) and Jackson Leibman (4) celebrate the team's 8-7 walk-off victory versus Edgewood at Jones Park on Saturday. Woods scoring the winning run on a base knock by sophomore Braden Hausen in the seventh inning.
Fort Atkinson senior outfielder Nate Hartwig slides in safely to score a sixth-inning run off a double by senior Drew Kloster during Saturday's Badger Conference game at Jones Park. The Blackhawks won 8-7.
The Blackhawks' home opener at Jones Park was anything but drama-free.
Sophomore Braden Hausen came through with the walk-off hit -- a single in the seventh -- and Fort Atkinson's baseball team prevailed 8-7 versus Edgewood in a Badger Conference game on Saturday.
"Obviously things got a little closer than we would have liked at the end, but the kids showed a lot of resilience to come right back after getting punched to answer and win it in the bottom of the seventh," Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said.
Senior Kroix Kucken's one-out two-run shot to right made it 2-1 Blackhawks in the third.
The Blackhawks (2-2, 2-0 in conference) strung together four consecutive hits in the fourth, the last of which was a two-run line shot double to center by senior Braden Griffiths. Senior Tyler Hartman and Griffiths later scored on separate wild pitches to cap a four-run frame with Fort ahead 6-1.
After the Crusaders tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth, senior Drew Kloster produced a two-out run-scoring double to make it 7-3.
Edgewood scored three runs on wild pitches in the seventh, including two on the same play, and tied it up at 7-all on a sacrifice fly by Steffen Mello.
In the home half of the seventh, senior Carson Schrader singled before Hartman drew a walk. Hausen then dug in, lining a 2-1 offering to center. Junior Jacksen Woods, who pinch ran for Schrader, high-tailed it from second to beat the throw to the plate.
Kloster started and pitched six effective frames, striking out five with two walks. He allowed two earned on five hits.
"We had multiple guys stay locked in today to help us win," Schwantes said. "Drew Kloster pitched a great game and our defense made enough plays to limit their runs. Offensively, we had some big scoring moments between Kroix's home run, Braden Griffiths big double and obviously some good at bats in the seventh capped by Braden Hausen's hit. We will look to keep it rolling next week but are going to enjoy this win."
Fort plays at Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
FORT ATKINSON 8, EDGEWOOD 7
Edgewood 010 002 4 -- 7 13 0
Fort 002 401 1 -- 8 10 0
Leading hitters -- E: Bishop 3x4; FA: Kucken (HR), Kloster (2B), Griffiths (2B), Schrader 2x3, Haagensen 2x4.
