Jefferson courtesy runner Finn DeBlare steals second base during the third inning of Friday's Rock Valley game versus Edgerton at Fischer Field. DeBlare took third and scored on separate passed balls to a cap a three-run frame as Jefferson remained unbeaten with a 10-1 victory.
Jefferson pitcher Drew Peterson delivers during Friday's Rock Valley game versus Edgerton at Fischer Field. Peterson fanned 10 in 5 2/3 innings, permitting an earned run on four hits, to pick up the decision in the Eagles' 10-1 victory.
JEFFERSON -- Edgerton turned heads on Thursday when it shut out Turner.
Jefferson turned the Crimson Tide back in short order on Friday.
Winning pitcher Drew Peterson struck out 10 in 5 2/3 sharp innings, Tyler Fredrick drove in three runs and Jefferson's baseball team remained unbeaten with a 10-1 win over Edgerton in Rock Valley play at Fischer Field on Friday.
The Eagles (7-0 overall and in conference) hung crooked numbers on the board in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Aidan Kammer reached on an error with one away in the third, advancing to third on an errant pickoff attempt which went out of play before scoring on a single up the middle by Tyler Butina. Fredrick followed with an RBI single and courtesy runner Finn DeBlare capped the rally by scoring on a passed ball.
Jefferson opened the fourth with consecutive singles by Marcus Turley, Andrew Altermatt and Brady Vogel to load the bases. With one away, Kammer plated a pair with a base knock and Fredrick came up with a clutch two-out hit, driving in two on a fly ball to right.
Bentley Wagner tripled home a pair in the fifth and scored on a balk to make it 10-1.
Peterson permitted an earned run on four hits and walked one, throwing 61 of his 101 pitches for strikes. Wagner got the game's final four outs.
The Crimson Tide (1-4, 1-4) were held to five singles.
Conference-leading Jefferson hosts second-place Turner (6-1 in league games) on Tuesday to start a key series in the RVC title race.
JEFFERSON 10, EDGERTON 1
Edgerton 000 010 0 -- 1 5 2
Jefferson 003 430 x -- 10 11 3
Leading hitters -- J: Fredrick 2x3, Holland 2x3, Wagner (3B).
