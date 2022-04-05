Baseball: Crusaders knock off Blackhawks in season opener Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCFARLAND — Edgewood scored six runs on six hits in the fifth inning to pull away from Fort Atkinson’s baseball team in an 8-2 victory to open the season on Tuesday.The Blackhawks led 1-0 in the second on a one-out solo shot to right-center field by Ryan Schoenherr. Dane Brost doubled for the team’s only extra-base hit.Edgewood scored single runs in the third and fourth innings before batting around in the fifth, pushing ahead 8-1.Fort starter Kroix Kucken took the loss, allowing three earned on three hits with five strikeouts, four walks over 4 1/3 innings.The Crusaders’ Steffen Mello went the distance to earn the win, striking out seven while giving up three hits and two earned.Fort hosts Monroe on Thursday.EDGEWOOD 8, FORT ATKINSON 2Fort 010 001 0 — 2 3 1Edgewood 001 160 X — 8 10 0Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken L; 4.1-3-4-3-4-5, Kloster 0.2-5-4-4-1-1, Maier 1-2-0-0-0-0; E: Mello W; 7-3-2-2-2-7.Leading hitters — FA: Brost (2B), Schoenherr (HR); E: Trudgeon 2x4 (3B), Hartlieb 2x4 (3B), Koch 2x4 (2B, 3B), Sheahan (3B). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
