MCFARLAND — Edgewood scored six runs on six hits in the fifth inning to pull away from Fort Atkinson’s baseball team in an 8-2 victory to open the season on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks led 1-0 in the second on a one-out solo shot to right-center field by Ryan Schoenherr. Dane Brost doubled for the team’s only extra-base hit.

Edgewood scored single runs in the third and fourth innings before batting around in the fifth, pushing ahead 8-1.

Fort starter Kroix Kucken took the loss, allowing three earned on three hits with five strikeouts, four walks over 4 1/3 innings.

The Crusaders’ Steffen Mello went the distance to earn the win, striking out seven while giving up three hits and two earned.

Fort hosts Monroe on Thursday.

EDGEWOOD 8, FORT ATKINSON 2

Fort 010 001 0 — 2 3 1

Edgewood 001 160 X — 8 10 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken L; 4.1-3-4-3-4-5, Kloster 0.2-5-4-4-1-1, Maier 1-2-0-0-0-0; E: Mello W; 7-3-2-2-2-7.

Leading hitters — FA: Brost (2B), Schoenherr (HR); E: Trudgeon 2x4 (3B), Hartlieb 2x4 (3B), Koch 2x4 (2B, 3B), Sheahan (3B).

