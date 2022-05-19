JEFFERSON — Tyler Butina’s two-run single with two away in the sixth inning gave Jefferson’s baseball team the lead for good in a 5-3 home RVC victory over McFarland on Senior Night Thursday.
Earlier in the sixth, Evan Neitzel scored on a balk to make it 3-3. After Aidan Kammer walked to load the bases, Butina ripped a ground ball to left to score Aiden Behm and Aiden Devine for the go-ahead runs for the Eagles (17-6, 14-4 RVC).
“The top of the order did what they needed to with Aidan and Tyler setting the stage with five hits combined,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “Having the bases loaded in Tyler’s situation is nice since they couldn’t pitch around him. He took a fastball away and went with it to give us the lead.”
Jefferson starter Tyler Fredrick worked around a two-out single in the seventh to earn the complete-game decision. Fredrick struck out six and walked none, allowing two earned on 11 hits.
“Freddy does what he’s done all year and that’s give us a chance to win every game,” Fetherston said. “He throws his three pitches for strikes. To do that as a sophomore is incredible. He’ll add velocity in the offseason as he gets older.”
McFarland left-handed starter Mason Roe worked 5 2/3 innings, fanning eight, while allowing five earned on six hits in the loss.
The Eagles’ rally in the sixth was the only crooked number in a back-and-forth battle.
Kammer, who was 3-for-3, tripled to left to open the Jefferson first, scoring on a liner to center for a single off the bat of Butina.
Dadon Gillen tripled to deep center with two away in the McFarland third, scoring to tie it on a single by Connor Punzel.
Aiden Devine led off the home half of the third by sending a 3-1 pitch by Roe over the wall in center for his first of the year.
“Really happy for Aiden Devine,” Fetherston said. “He’s got all the tools in the world and all the tools in his swing. For him to get through a 3-1 pitch and see his excitement running around bases was awesome. That run to give us the lead was huge too. For him later in the game to get down 0-2 and draw a walk was important also.”
Braylon Roder doubled in the Spartans fifth and later scored on an error in the outfield to make it 2-all.
Gabe Lee opened the McFarland sixth with a double to left and gave the Spartans (12-10, 10-8) a brief 3-2 edge by crossing home a single by Luke Schaff.
With one away in the Jefferson sixth, Neitzel walked and Behm doubled to left to get the wheels turning for the home team.
“Behm had a huge hit on his Senior Night,” Fetherston said. “Neitzel’s been struggling a little at the plate but was able to grind out a walk. With a freshman on the mound and Neitzel at third, he was able to make the pitcher uncomfortable by getting a huge lead with the third baseman playing off the bag, eventually drawing that balk.
“Energy and momentum shifted to our favor as Tyler came up with the big hit. Aidan Kammer was phenomenal at the plate.”
Jefferson plays Wisconsin Dells and Prescott on Saturday in Wisconsin Dells.
JEFFERSON 5, MCFARLAND 3
McFarland 001 011 0 — 3 11 0
Jefferson 101 003 x — 5 7 2
Leading hitters — M: Roder 2x4 (2B), Gillen 4x4 (3B), Schaff 2x3 (2B), Lee (2B); J: Kammer 3x3 (3B), Butina 2x3, Behm (2B), Devine (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Roe L; 5.2-6-5-5-8-4, Schrami 0.1-1-0-0-0-0; J: Fredrick W; 7-11-3-2-6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.