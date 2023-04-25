Drew Kloster drove in three runs and a pair of Fort pitchers combined to hold Stoughton to five hits in the Blackhawks’ 7-3 Badger East victory in baseball at Jones Park on Tuesday.
Fort starter Jaren Strasburg shook off giving up a pair of runs in the first inning to work four frames, striking out five and walking three while surrendering three runs to pick up the decision. Reliever Drew Enger, who earned the save, pitched three innings of two-hit ball with two strikeouts to end it.
Tyler Hartman singled to lead off the Fort third and scored on an error by Stoughton’s third baseman. Kroix Kucken walked and scored on a passed ball later in the inning to make it 2-all.
Kasen Sperle singled and crossed home on a wild pitch in the fourth as the Vikings retook the lead.
Fort countered in the home half of the inning as Kloster singled home Braeden Sayre, who opened the frame by drawing a walk. Kloster took second and third on an error by Stoughton’s catcher and scored the go-ahead run on a ground out by Braden Griffiths.
Kloster added a two-run single with one away in the fifth to make it 6-3. Isaac Seavert singled in the Blackhawks’ sixth and scored on a one-out base knock by Braden Hausen.
The Blackhawks improve to 8-5 overall and 6-2 in conference games.
