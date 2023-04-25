Fort baseball

Drew Kloster drove in three runs and a pair of Fort pitchers combined to hold Stoughton to five hits in the Blackhawks’ 7-3 Badger East victory in baseball at Jones Park on Tuesday.

Fort starter Jaren Strasburg shook off giving up a pair of runs in the first inning to work four frames, striking out five and walking three while surrendering three runs to pick up the decision. Reliever Drew Enger, who earned the save, pitched three innings of two-hit ball with two strikeouts to end it.

Load comments