Fort baseball

STOUGHTON — Drew Kloster pitched a one-hitter and struck eight as Fort Atkinson’s baseball team swept the season series from Stoughton by claiming a 4-0 victory in Badger East play on Thursday.

“This was another great outing for Drew on the mound,” Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “He did a great job bouncing back after a tough loss last weekend. We would have been fine with a single run the way he was throwing tonight.

