STOUGHTON — Drew Kloster pitched a one-hitter and struck eight as Fort Atkinson’s baseball team swept the season series from Stoughton by claiming a 4-0 victory in Badger East play on Thursday.
“This was another great outing for Drew on the mound,” Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “He did a great job bouncing back after a tough loss last weekend. We would have been fine with a single run the way he was throwing tonight.
“It took our offense a little bit to get going and they shut our running game down early on, but we put together some good at-bats as the game went on. We’re looking to finish off the week on a high note versus Elkhorn.”
Kloster, who walked none, gave up just a one-out single in the first inning to Casey Quam.
Stoughton’s best chance to score came in the first as they loaded the bases with one away. Kloster got cleanup hitter Evan Muchka out on a ground ball and then struck Carson Hanson out swinging to end the threat.
The Vikings’ only baserunners after the first inning came via error. Kloster retired eight consecutive in the middle innings and the last four he faced. A 1-6-3 double play ended the sixth inning.
Kroix Kucken came through with a one-out RBI double, plating Tyler Hartman who led off the inning by drawing a walk, in the Fort third. The Blackhawks (9-5, 7-2 in conference) made it 3-0 in the fourth on a ground out by Kloster and run scored on a passed ball by Braeden Sayre, who reached base by singling. Fort drew four straight walks in the fifth and scored on an error for the final margin.
Kucken had two hits for Fort.
Stoughton starter Thor Armstrong, who allowed two earned on four hits and walked four in four frames, took the loss.
Fort plays a nonconference game at Elkhorn this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
