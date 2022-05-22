WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Jefferson baseball team went 1-1 at a triangular hosted by Wisconsin Dells at Woodside Sports Complex on Saturday.
The Eagles (18-7) knocked off Prescott 12-6 in the first game and fell to Wisconsin Dells 11-5 in the second game.
Jefferson scored in five of its seven plate appearances versus Prescott, building a cushion thanks to a four-run fifth inning.
Tyler Butina tripled and scored on a passed ball in the Eagle first and Evan Neitzel had a two-out RBI single. In the Jefferson fourth, Luis Serrano drove in a run on a grounder and winning pitcher Drew Peterson made it 6-5 Eagles on a sacrifice fly.
Jefferson did its damage in the fifth with two away as Serrano doubled in a pair on a hit to center, Aiden Behm crossed home on a passed ball and Peterson's run-scoring triple on a liner to right extended the margin to 10-5. Aidan Kammer, who was 4-for-5, added a two-run single with two outs in the sixth.
Peterson pitched six innings, allowing four earned on eight hits.
In the second game, Wisconsin Dells pulled ahead 7-2 after two frames and never saw its lead dip under four runs.
Serrano went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double, for the Eagles.
Will Michalsky and Brooks Slack combined for four hits, six RBIs for the Chiefs.
Serrano took the loss, allowing six earned on eight hits in two frames.
The Dells' Matt Getgen pitched six frames, permitting three earned runs on eight hits, to earn the decision.
Jefferson caps the regular season versus Monona Grove at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
