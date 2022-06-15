The 20th Annual Baseball Festival will be held Thursday through Sunday at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
The event, sponsored by Subway, will feature seven baseball games, a carnival midway, a wide variety of delicious food and cold drinks – including $1 cans of beer.
“The Generals are excited to celebrate the 20th year of Baseball Fest,” said Jim Roethel, president of the Generals’ Board of Directors. “We’re proud of what the event has become and we appreciate the support we receive from Tom and Coral Becker at Subway and the generosity from additional sponsors.
“We look forward to hosting four days of baseball games, entertainment and family friendly activities to help showcase Fort Atkinson,” he added.
Today, Christman Amusements will open its carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. The midway includes several rides, games and food. On the baseball diamond, the Fort Atkinson Generals will begin their Home Talent Night League season with a contest against the rival Jefferson Blue Devils. The game begins at 6:15 p.m., and the consolation finals of the 40th Fort Generals Tournament will follow at 8:30 p.m. featuring Fort versus Cambridge.
On Friday, the Fort Generals Tournament championship game between Albion and Rome will be played at 6:15 p.m. and the third place game between Helenville and Jefferson will follow at 8:30 p.m. The carnival will be open for business Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Altar Boy Picnic will take the stage under the entertainment tent. The local band will play an assortment of musical hits until 10:30 p.m.
Saturday features a full day of activities beginning with youth baseball games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The annual Battle of the Badge softball game will follow at 3:30 p.m. The Mike Stevens Memorial Home Run Derby, featuring players from the Home Talent League and surrounding area, will get underway at 5:30 p.m. To round out the evening, Fortnite will play classic rock music from the 70s, 80s and 90s under the entertainment tent from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Away from the diamond, there will be a horseshoe tournament at 11 a.m., and the carnival will be open from noon to 10 p.m.
Baseball Fest concludes Sunday as the Fort Atkinson Generals host the Utica Association at 1 p.m. The carnival will run from noon to 5 p.m.
The Fort Atkinson Generals will be operating their concession stand throughout Baseball Fest, offering hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, popcorn, chips, peanuts, nachos, candy and frozen treats. Cold drinks, including beer, soft drinks and water will also be available. Anyone who chooses to drink alcohol will be required to show an I.D. and purchase a wristband for $1. Proceeds from wristband sales directly benefit local volunteers and organizations.
In addition to the Generals’ concession stand, Big Ass Wraps will return to Baseball Fest. The food truck has a diverse menu of wraps and sides. Frostie Freeze will also have a stand open at the park, serving ice cream and other cold treats. Kids can also visit the Painted Faces booth and enjoy creative face painting art.
A complete schedule of activities is available at www.FortGenerals.com and www.Facebook.com/FortGenerals.
