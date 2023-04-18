Out at first
Jefferson first baseman Tyler Butina tags out Beloit Turner’s Jayce Kurth on a pickoff play during the third inning of Tuesday’s Rock Valley game at Fischer Field. Jefferson catcher Drew Peterson fired down the line to get the inning’s first out. The Eagles fell 6-2.

 Nate Gilbert

JEFFERSON — Giving quality teams extra outs is a recipe for disaster.

Turner took advantage of three fifth-inning errors to score five runs en route to topping Jefferson 6-2 at Fischer Field on Tuesday in a matchup of Rock Valley baseball powerhouses.

