WAUKESHA -- Fort Atkinson's baseball team went 1-1 in a nonconference triangular at Waukesha West High School on Saturday.
The Blackhawks lost to Wauwatosa East 11-9 in their first game, snapping the team's four-game win streak, before taking down Waukesha West 9-4 thanks to a late six-run rally.
Wauwatosa scored four third-inning runs on one hit -- Carter Stefanich's two-run double -- and took advantage of five walks to lead 4-3.
Fort's Kroix Kucken, who was 3-for-5, doubled in a pair of runs in the team's four-run fourth, which gave the Blackhawks a 7-4 edge.
Wauwatosa punched back, plating six runs in the fifth to grab the lead for good. The Blackhawks walked five and hit two batters in the frame. Stefanich scored the tying run on a balk and Vermillion plated the go-ahead score with a double.
The Blackhawks' Jackson Leibman walked and scored on a bases-loaded walk by Nate Hartwig, who had three RBIs, in the sixth. Drew Kloster then hit into a 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded to end the threat.
In the Fort seventh, Braeden Sayre led things off with a single, scoring on a double by Braden Griffiths. With runners on second and third and no away, Wauwatosa's Jackson Golatke got a ground out and a pair of strikeouts looking to end it.
Versus Waukesha West, Fort produced six of its 11 hits in a decisive six-run seventh inning to salvage a split on the day.
Braden Hausen doubled with one away and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 edge. Hartwig and Cam Haagensen both walked and came around on a Sayre double to left. Griffiths singled home a pair and then Kucken's RBI singled capped the rally.
Fort starter Jaren Strasburg permitted two earned on five hits in four frames. Reliever Tyler Narkis, who earned the decision, allowed two earned on four hits and fanned one in three innings.
Fort, which is 5-3 overall and has won five of its last six, is scheduled to host East Troy today at 5 p.m.
