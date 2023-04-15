Fort baseball goes 1-1

WAUKESHA -- Fort Atkinson's baseball team went 1-1 in a nonconference triangular at Waukesha West High School on Saturday.

The Blackhawks lost to Wauwatosa East 11-9 in their first game, snapping the team's four-game win streak, before taking down Waukesha West 9-4 thanks to a late six-run rally.

