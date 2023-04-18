Fort baseball

MILTON — Senior Kroix Kucken pitched five effective innings and Fort Atkinson’s baseball team blew the game open for four seventh-inning runs, topping host Milton 7-2 in Badger East action on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (6-3, 5-0 in conference) remain unbeaten in conference games while snapping a seven-game skid versus the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Red Hawks (3-4, 3-1) that dated back to 2018.

