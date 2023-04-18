MILTON — Senior Kroix Kucken pitched five effective innings and Fort Atkinson’s baseball team blew the game open for four seventh-inning runs, topping host Milton 7-2 in Badger East action on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (6-3, 5-0 in conference) remain unbeaten in conference games while snapping a seven-game skid versus the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Red Hawks (3-4, 3-1) that dated back to 2018.
“It is never easy playing at Milton and obviously their success last year speaks for itself, but we were ready for a tough game and feel pretty good about the group we have matching up with anyone,” Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “We had to grind it out after a fast start but hung in there and broke it open a little in the seventh.
“I’m proud of our resilience and the way we battled. All three pitchers did their job and our offense came through at the right times.”
Kucken led off the game with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a single by Cam Haagensen. Nate Hartwig walked with one away in the inning and scored on ground out by Braeden Sayre.
Broden Jackson’s two-out, two-run double tied it up in the bottom of the first.
Fort’s Carson Schrader was hit by a pitch in the second, advanced to second on a ground out by Isaac Seavert, reached third on an error before scoring on a passed ball.
Fort clung to a 3-2 lead entering the seventh, when it strung together a two-out rally. Isaac Seavert got things going by reaching on an error. Kucken followed with a single before Braden Hausen was hit with a pitch, loading the bases. Hartwig then produced a three-run bases-clearing double. Haagensen then drove in Hartwig on a run-scoring single.
“Huge at bat by Nate Hartwig to take advantage of them leaving the door open and then Cam follows with a great two-strike hit,” Schwantes said. “We have a lot to be happy about, but also need to turn the page quick and be ready for them again Thursday.”
Kucken stranded two runners in the second, third and fifth innings. He fanned five, walked four and allowed two earned on four hits. Tyler Narkis worked a scoreless sixth and Drew Kloster struck out a pair in the seventh to make it final.
The Blackhawks and Red Hawks play at Jones Park on Thursday at 5 p.m. If inclement weather causes a postponement, the game would be played on Friday.
FORT ATKINSON 7, MILTON 2
Fort Atkinson 210 000 4 — 7 9 1
Milton 200 000 0 — 2 5 5
Leading hitters — FA: Haagensen 2x4, Hartwig (2B); M: Holcomb 2x4, Jackson (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken W; 5-4-2-2-4-5; Narkis 1-0-0-0-1-0; Kloster 1-1-0-0-0-2; M: Jackson L; 3-1-3-2-3-4; Jones 1.1-1-0-0-1-1; Schnell 2.1-3-4-0-0-3; Sykora 0.1-0-0-0-1-1.
