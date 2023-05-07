Fort Atkinson third baseman Cam Haagensen tags out Baraboo's Drew Mistele, who was trying to advance after the ball briefly squirted away from Fort catcher Braden Griffiths who threw a strike down to third to record the final out of the third inning in Friday's nonconference baseball game at Jones Park.
Owen Nowak and Nathan Williams both hit home runs to propel Division 1 fourth-ranked Union Grove past Fort Atkinson 11-1 in six innings in nonconference baseball at Jones Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos got five innings of four-hit ball and four strikeouts from starter Jack Wolf, who earned the win.
Fort starter Drew Kloster allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits in five frames in the loss.
Union Grove (13-2) scored a run via error in the first inning and Williams' no-out grand slam to left in the third made it 5-0. Nowak added a two-run blast to center in the sixth.
Kloster had two hits, including a double, for the Blackhawks (10-8), who were outhit 10-4.
UNION GROVE 11, FORT ATKINSON 1 (6)
Union Grove 104 132 -- 11 10 0
Fort 000 100 -- 1 4 2
Leading hitters -- UG: Nowak (HR), Williams 2x4 (HR), Jamison 2x3; FA: Kloster 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- UG: Wolf W; 5-4-1-1-2-4, Weist 1-0-0-0-1-1; FA: Kloster L; 5-8-9-6-2-3, Ketterhagen 1-2-2-2-1-1.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Baraboo scored 10 unanswered runs to beat Fort 10-5 in a nonconference game at Jones Park on Friday evening.
The Thunderbirds came up to bat in the sixth inning down 5-2 before plating four runs to take the lead, adding four more runs in the seventh.
Fort used four hits to piece together a five-run rally in the second. Braden Griffiths plated a pair with a double, later scoring on a passed ball, and Tyler Narkis singled home a run.
The Blackhawks had two men on with one away in the third, left the bases loaded in the fourth, stranded a man at third in the fifth after a runner was caught stealing earlier in the frame and left a man at third in the sixth.
Baraboo scored four times without a hit in the sixth, drawing two bases-loaded walks before tying it up when Hudson Turner came around on a wild pitch and took the lead for good when Andy Motzkus was hit by a pitch with the bases full. The Thunderbirds added four runs on three hits, also taking advantage of three walks and a hit batsmen, in the seventh.
Baraboo starter Drew Mistele struck out eight over five innings to earn the decision. Motzkus pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh.
Fort starter Drew Enger pitched four innings of one-hit ball, allowing a run while walking four but did not factor. Narkis, in middle relief duty, took the loss.
Kroix Kucken had a three-hit game for Fort, which returns to Badger East play at DeForest on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
BARABOO 10, FORT ATKINSON 5
Baraboo 000 114 4 -- 10 5 1
Fort 050 000 0 -- 5 10 6
Leading hitters -- B: Turner 2x4 (2B); FA: Kucken 3x4, Kloster 2x3 (2B), Griffiths (2B).
