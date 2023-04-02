JACKSONVILLE, ILL. -- Fort Atkinson's baseball team opened the season with a pair of losses at the Future Champions Sports Complex this weekend.
The Blackhawks fell 17-8 to DeKalb (Ill.) on Friday before a 13-3 defeat to Burlington Catholic Central on Saturday. Fort's third game of its spring break trip was scrapped due to inclement weather.
Fort scored five runs on four hits in the second inning of its game with DeKalb to make it 5-all. Jackson Leibman and Tyler Hartman had back-to-back run-scoring hits before a two-run triple by Isaac Seavert, who later scored on a passed ball. Leibman's two-run home run in the fourth gave Fort the lead.
DeKalb pushed across four runs on a lone hit in the fourth to take the lead, adding five runs on four hits in the fifth to seize control.
Fort starter Drew Kloster permitted nine runs (five earned) on four hits in 3 2/3 innings in the loss. He struck out three and walked three.
In the Catholic Central matchup, the Hilltoppers took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning, adding seven more runs, including three on a bases-clearing triple by Chase Powrozek, in the fourth to blow it open.
Kroix Kucken and Nate Hartwig had two-hit games for Fort.
Kucken started on the mound, surrendering four runs (one earned) on two hits with nine strikeouts, six walks. Reliever Alex Block allowed seven runs, three of which were earned, on five hits in one frame and was saddled for the loss.
"Not the results we had hoped for, but it was a productive week with good practices and the ability to be outside while getting our feet wet with some games," Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. "We learned a lot and have the opportunity to keep improving as we return home for the start of our conference schedule. There was a lot of quality team time together and we're excited about what's ahead."
Fort's conference opener is scheduled for Tuesday versus Edgewood at 5 p.m. at Jones Park.
