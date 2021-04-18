After sitting out most of the 2020 season, the Generals got back out on the field Sunday, losing to Kewaskum 10-2 and 16-0 in double-header action at Jones Park.
The Generals played in exhibition games last season, but were never able to play Home Talent League games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I commented to the team before the game it felt like normalcy,” first-year Generals manager Justin Crandall said. “It was like having a playoff crowd. It was good to get some normalcy back.”
TJ DiPrizio finished with two RBIs in the game-one loss. DiPrizio drew a bases-loaded walk to score Josh Crandall in the third inning. Two innings later in the fifth, DiPrizio knocked in Sam Hartwick — who reached on a single — with a single of his own.
JJ Curtis and Josh Crandall combined to pitch two scoreless innings in game one.
The Generals’ bats struggled in the second game, collecting just one hit. The game — which was scheduled for seven innings — was called after five innings of play.
“Biggest thing with this group of guys is they want to be here” Crandall said. “The group likes to play baseball. We’re very young with some talent.
“It looks bad, but you can take a lot out of it. By the time June, July hits, I think we will be a pretty good team.”
While some teams decided to sit out most of the 2020 season, others did not. Jefferson and Rome — to name a few local ones — played games throughout the summer.
Fans seemed excited to have the Generals back — as Jones Park held a sizable turnout as most supports opted to sit near the third-base line in the grass.
Crandall called the Fort Atkinson fans an extended family to the team.
“You look at the crowd and they’re in the same spot every week,” he said. “It’s one of things that Sunday, it’s what you do. You go to Jones Park and hangout with your friends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.