MARSHALL -- Fort Atkinson's baseball team dropped to 0-3 with a pair of nonconference losses at Marshall's Firemen's Park on Saturday.
The Blackhawks fell to Elkhorn 6-4 before a 7-2 loss to Waukesha West.
The Elks scored five times on two hits, taking advantage of a trio of errors and a hit batsmen, in the second inning to create separation, adding another run in the fourth.
The Blackhawks chipped away at their deficit with a single run in the fifth and run-scoring singles in the sixth by Ryan Schoenherr and Tyler Narkis. Braeden Sayre reached via error and scored on a passed ball in the seventh.
Fort starter Sheldon Burnett took the loss, allowing six runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over five frames. Zack Grossman then tossed two scoreless frames with two strikeouts.
Elkhorn's Jake Lueptow struck out nine and allowed two earned over six innings to earn the decision.
In the second game, Waukesha West's Sam Meidenbauer hit a grand slam to center as part of a seven-run fourth inning.
Kroix Kucken, who was 2-for-3, doubled in a run and scored on a fielder's choice in a two-run first inning.
Blackhawks starter Noah Maier pitched three shutout innings, allowing three hits, and struck out three. Tyler Narkis allowed six earned on three hits, walking three, in 2/3 of an inning to take the loss.
Waukesha West's Eli Pantzlaff struck out six in three shutout innings in relief to pick up the victory.
Fort hosts Mount Horeb on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Jones Park.
