WHITEWATER — Tyler Fredrick pitched a complete-game one-hitter with four strikeouts as Jefferson’s baseball team knocked off Monona Grove 3-1 at UW-Whitewater’s Miller Stadium to close the regular season on Tuesday.

Fredrick, a sophomore, struck out the side in the first inning en route to retiring the first 11 hitters he faced. His no-hit bid was broken up by a leadoff single in the sixth by Eddie Riveria. Fredrick, who walked one, threw 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes and permitted an earned run for Jefferson (19-7).

Offensively, seniors Evan Neitzel and Aiden Behm contributed two hits apiece.

Senior Tanner Pinnow bunted for a hit to open the second inning and took second on a throwing error by the third baseman. Pinnow came around on a Neitzel line shot single to center. After Fredrick singled, Behm delivered a run-scoring hit to double the Eagles’ lead.

Neitzel tripled in a run with two away in the third, lining an 0-2 pitch to right, to make it 3-0.

Riveria scored on a ground out by Dillon Connor in the MG (14-9) sixth for the final margin.

Jefferson is the top seed in its WIAA Division 2 bracket as the team seeks consecutive State Tournament appearances. The Eagles host fifth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran or fourth-seeded Lake Mills in a regional semifinal at home on Tuesday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m.

JEFFERSON 3, MONONA GROVE 1

Monona Grove 000 001 0 — 1 1 1

Jefferson 021 000 x — 3 8 0

Leading hitters — J: Neitzel 2x3 (3B), Behm 2x3 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Vesperman L; 3-6-3-3-1-1, Chynoweth 3-2-0-0-1-1; J: Fredrick W; 7-1-1-1-4-1.

