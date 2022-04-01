JEFFERSON -- Sophomore Tyler Fredrick pitched a four-hitter as Jefferson's baseball team opened the season by beating Evansville 3-0 at Fischer Field on Friday in a Rock Valley game.

Fredrick earned the decision in Jefferson's first game since the WIAA Division 2 state tournament final defeat to Denmark a season ago. He struck out 10, walked none and while throwing just 57 pitches to record all 21 outs.

The Eagles' only hit was junior Tyler Butina's two-out double in the first inning.

Sophomore Drew Peterson was hit by a pitch to open the second inning and scored with two down.

In the fifth, Peterson had a sacrifice fly and a courtesy runner for senior catcher Tanner Pinnow scored on a wild pitch.

Fredrick allowed leadoff doubles in the second and fourth innings. On both occasions, he retired the next three hitters in order. The Blue Devils got a one-out single in the seventh but the baserunner was quickly picked off by Pinnow.

Jefferson faces Evansville on the road Monday at 4:45 p.m. in a rescheduled game.

JEFFERSON 3,

EVANSVILLE 0

Evansville 000 000 0 -- 0 4 3

Jefferson 010 020 X -- 3 1 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- E: Peterson (L; 6-1-3-2-7-6) J: Fredrick (W; 7-4-0-0-10-0).

Leading hitters -- E: Keller 2x3 (2B), Boll 2x2 (2B); J: Butina (2B).

Recommended for you

Load comments