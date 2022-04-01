Jefferson sophomore pitcher Tyler Fredrick delivers during a Rock Valley game against Evansville at Fischer Field to open the season on Friday. The Eagles won 3-0 and Fredrick earned the decision, tossing a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
JEFFERSON -- Sophomore Tyler Fredrick pitched a four-hitter as Jefferson's baseball team opened the season by beating Evansville 3-0 at Fischer Field on Friday in a Rock Valley game.
Fredrick earned the decision in Jefferson's first game since the WIAA Division 2 state tournament final defeat to Denmark a season ago. He struck out 10, walked none and while throwing just 57 pitches to record all 21 outs.
The Eagles' only hit was junior Tyler Butina's two-out double in the first inning.
Sophomore Drew Peterson was hit by a pitch to open the second inning and scored with two down.
In the fifth, Peterson had a sacrifice fly and a courtesy runner for senior catcher Tanner Pinnow scored on a wild pitch.
Fredrick allowed leadoff doubles in the second and fourth innings. On both occasions, he retired the next three hitters in order. The Blue Devils got a one-out single in the seventh but the baserunner was quickly picked off by Pinnow.
Jefferson faces Evansville on the road Monday at 4:45 p.m. in a rescheduled game.
