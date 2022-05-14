LAKE MILLS -- Brody Henderson and Derek Bruce both hit home runs as the Lake Mills baseball team split the season series with rival Lakeside Lutheran, earning a 5-2 win at Campus Field on Friday.
Henderson got the L-Cats on the board in the fourth, sending a no-out solo shot over the left field fence on a 3-2 pitch. Andy Carpenter was hit by a pitch and Bruce walked before Brady Strauss reached via error in the infield, allowing Carpenter to score and tie the game at 2. Leadoff man Cooper Murphy singled in the infield to score Bruce, giving the L-Cats (12-6, 6-3 Capitol North) the lead for good, 3-2.
"This was a good team victory," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "The Henderson home run really sparked us and we settled in from there."
Henderson drew a leadoff walk in the fifth and his courtesy runner Hunter Frey scored on a passed ball. Bruce, who was 2-for-3, smashed a solo shot to center with two outs in the sixth for the final margin.
"Derek Bruce's home run in the sixth was very important to push the lead to three," Annen said. "It took the bunt away from Lakeside and they couldn't be as aggressive on the bases."
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland retired the last nine hitters he faced and earned the decision, working all seven innings while allowing two earned on six hits, striking out five and walking three on 101 pitches as the team won its third straight game.
"Eveland battled all night and I was very impressed with how he came back strong after the weather delay in the sixth inning to close out the game. I like the direction the team is heading as we make a push into the playoffs."
Lakeside starter Aidan Berg took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three. Nolan Meis allowed an earned run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings.
Kole Lostetter doubled and scored in the Lakeside first and Meis added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 2-0. With two outs and the bases loaded, Tyler Marty flew out to deep center field to end the frame for the Warriors (10-9, 5-4).
"Offensively, we had chances early against Eveland," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "We left a handful of runners on in the first four or five innings and that came back to hurt us.
"That home run Henderson hit seemed to give them life and get them going. We made a costly error after that that allowed them to get a few more."
Columbus routed Poynette 12-1 Friday, clinching its second consecutive outright Capitol North championship.
LAKE MILLS 5,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside 010 100 0 -- 2 6 1
Lake Mills 000 311 x -- 5 5 0
Leading hitters -- LL: DePrey 2x3, Lostetter (2B); LM: De. Bruce 2x3 (2B, HR), Henderson (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LL: Berg L; 3.1-4-3-1-3-2, Meis 2.2-1-2-1-1-3; LM: Eveland W; 7-6-2-2-5-3.
