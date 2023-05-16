JEFFERSON — Tyler Butina finished a single shy of the cycle and Jefferson’s baseball team scored its second-most runs of the season by outlasting McFarland 14-11 in Rock Valley action at Fischer Field on Tuesday.

Butina drove in four runs, as did Drew Peterson, who finished 3-for-3 out of the cleanup spot. Caysen Miller added three hits in four at-bats for the Eagles (17-4, 14-2 in conference), who scored in all but one plate appearance en route to extending their win streak to seven games.

