KIMBERLY — Jefferson’s baseball team lost to Burlington 7-2 and fell to Kimberly 5-1 in nonconference games at Sunset Park on Saturday.
The Demons’ Wren Dietz doubled, homered, scored three times and struck out seven in six innings of work on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits to get the win.
Dietz hit a two-run shot to left field off Jefferson’s Tyler Fredrick on an 0-2 pitch in the first inning. Dietz then scored on an error in the third to make it 3-0.
Tyler Schroedl doubled in a run in the Jefferson fourth and Marcus Turley was thrown out trying to score from first on the play. With Schroedl on third base after the throw, Dietz struck Drew Peterson out to end the frame.
The Eagles’ Andrew Altermatt singled to open the fifth and scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 3-2. Tyler Butina was stranded at second after a two-out double to center.
Burlington (9-6) pushed ahead 6-2 after a two-run single in the home half of the fifth by Ryan Dummer.
Fredrick took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in four innings.
In the second game, the Papermakers (7-2) used a five-run rally in the fifth inning to break the game open. Cleanup man Brady Koester had the go-ahead hit — a two-run double with one away — before Bryson Vieth added an RBI single and Ryan Csida plated a pair with a two-out single.
Peterson, who got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, started and took the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits in five innings.
The Eagles’ third inning ended at the plate when courtesy runner Finn DeDlare was thrown out by Csida in center trying to score from first on a double by Butina.
Peterson homered to left on a 2-0 pitch in the visitors half of the fifth.
Vieth started and earned the decision, pitching four shutout innings with three strikeouts before turning it over to Hunter Berry, who punched out six in three innings.
The Eagles (10-4) face Brodhead at Fischer Field on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
