Eagles go 0-2 at Kimberly
KIMBERLY — Jefferson’s baseball team lost to Burlington 7-2 and fell to Kimberly 5-1 in nonconference games at Sunset Park on Saturday.

The Demons’ Wren Dietz doubled, homered, scored three times and struck out seven in six innings of work on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits to get the win.

