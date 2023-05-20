WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's baseball team swept a nonconference doubleheader from Little Chute, earning 4-2 and 4-3 victories on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
The Eagles (19-5) produced a two-out rally in the sixth inning to take the lead for good in the first matchup. Andrew Altermatt drew a four-pitch walk, advancing to third on a base knock by Tyler Butina. On a double steal play, Altermatt swiped home and Butina took second, where he scored on a base knock to right by Aidan Kammer, pushing the lead to 4-2.
Bentley Wagner pitched a scoreless seventh to end it. He pitched two no-hit innings with two strikeouts to earn the decision.
Tyler Schroedl started and allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts in five frames. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, picked off a runner at first base to end the Little Chute second and stranded a man at third base in the third.
Tyler Altermatt's two-out run-scoring single in the second got Jefferson on the board.
Grant Vangompel tripled to lead off the Little Chute fifth and tied it up by scoring on Charlie Vandenburgt's fielder's choice. With two away, Ethan Melendez added an RBI single for the Mustangs (14-7).
In the Eagles' fifth, Drew Peterson's single on a ground ball to left scored Butina to make it 2-all.
Jefferson never trailed in the second game, hanging on for the one-run win.
The Eagles loaded the bases with no outs in the first and scored the game's first run on a fielder's choice by Peterson, which scored Andrew Altermatt who led off the frame with a single to center.
Singles by Butina, Kammer and Peterson loaded the bases with no outs in the Jefferson third. After a fielder's choice led to a force out at the plate, Caysen Miller drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Zach Holland's two-out RBI single extended the lead to 3-0.
Kammer singled to open the fifth, taking second on an error before reaching third when Peterson bunted for a hit. Kammer scored on an error by Melendez, who was pitching, to make it 4-1.
Tyler Fischer doubled in a run with two outs in the Little Chute sixth and scored Wagner's error at shortstop to make it 4-3. Kammer struck out Caden Kerrigan to end the sixth and worked a 1-2-3 seventh to end it and earn the save. Kammer allowed an earned run on four hits in four innings.
Wagner earned the decision, permitting an unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts in three frames.
Jefferson closes out Rock Valley play versus Clinton at Beloit's ABC Supply Stadium on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
JEFFERSON 4, LITTLE CHUTE 2
Little Chute 000 020 0 -- 2 6 0
Jefferson 010 012 x -- 4 8 0
Leading hitters -- LC: Kerrigan (2B), Vangompel (3B); J: Butina 2x3, Peterson 2x3, T. Altermatt 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.