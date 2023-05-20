Jefferson baseball
WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's baseball team swept a nonconference doubleheader from Little Chute, earning 4-2 and 4-3 victories on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.

The Eagles (19-5) produced a two-out rally in the sixth inning to take the lead for good in the first matchup. Andrew Altermatt drew a four-pitch walk, advancing to third on a base knock by Tyler Butina. On a double steal play, Altermatt swiped home and Butina took second, where he scored on a base knock to right by Aidan Kammer, pushing the lead to 4-2.

