WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's baseball team watched a late three-run lead slip away against Appleton North and also got beat by Burlington in a nonconference triangular at UW-Whitewater's Miller Stadium on Saturday.
The Eagles (5-3 overall) scored three times in the bottom of sixth to break a scoreless tie versus the Lightning. Singles by Tyler Butina, who was 2-for-3, and Drew Peterson and a one-out walk by Aidan Kammer loaded the bases. Aiden Behm came through with a sacrifice fly, Gareth Whitstone added an RBI single and Kammer stole home on a double steal.
Appleton North's Ben Tomassetti reached second base on third baseman's Evan Neitzel's error to start the seventh, scoring on a one-out double by Garrett Hietpas. The Lightning crept within 3-2 on an error at first base by Tyler Fredrick. After a walk and strikeout, Nathan Schopf doubled in the tying and go-ahed runs to make it 4-3. Simon struck out the side in the seventh to earn the decision.
Butina pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four unearned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts, three walks on 96 pitches in the loss.
"Tyler threw a phenomenal game," Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. "We had good at bats. To execute in the bottom of sixth the way we did and go up three and then not be able to catch ball in the seventh stings.
"We gave them six outs. They took the lead and we weren't able to bounce back in the bottom of the seventh. We played good ball for 6 1/2 innings. The last three outs are always the toughest in the game. This game will really make us better moving forward."
Against the Demons, Behm produced a two-out, two-run double in the first. Burlington fought back to square it the second with a two-RBI single by Ethan Daubner. Peterson gave the Eagles the lead back on a two-out triple to right in the third. The Demons scored three times in the third, plating two more in the fourth on a wild pitch and double steal of home to make it 7-3 before going on to win 8-4.
Neitzel started for the Eagles, allowing two earned on four hits in two frames. Peterson was tagged with the loss, surrendering five earned on seven hits in three innings.
Daubner picked up the win. He tossed six innings, striking out 11, while allowing four earned on six hits.
"With (senior catcher) Tanner Pinnow's injury, we have three guys in new positions," Fetherston said. "To be 5-3 at this stage in the season, we have a lot of good things going right now. We'll learn from these losses and be better down the road.
"To be able to compete with Division 1 schools in Burlington and Appleton North will be a good confidence booster moving forward."
The Eagles host East Troy on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. in RVC play.
Game 1
APPLETON NORTH 4,
JEFFERSON 3
Appleton North 000 000 4 -- 4 7 1
Jefferson 000 003 0 -- 363
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- AN: Popp 4-3-0-0-3-1, Freund 2-3-3-3-1-1, Simon W; 1-0-0-0-3-0; J: Butina 6.2-7-4-0-2-3, Neitzel 0.1-0-0-0-0-0.
Leading hitters -- AN: Popp 2x4 (3B), Hietpas (2B), Isom (2B), Schopf (2B); J: Butina 2x3.
Game 2
BURLINGTON 8,
JEFFERSON 4
Jefferson 201 001 0 -- 4 6 1
Burlington 023 210 x -- 8 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Neitzel 2-4-2-2-0-0, Peterson L; 3-7-6-5-1-1, Kammer 1-1-0-0-1-0; B: Daubner W; 6-6-4-4-11-2, Tully 1-0-0-0-1-0.
Leading hitters -- J: Peterson 2x3 (2B, 3B), Behm (2B); B: Taylor 2x3, Sagedal 3x4 (2B), Koehnke 2x4, Daubner 2x3.
