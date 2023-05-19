MCFARLAND -- Braylan Roder's walk-off double in the ninth inning sent McFarland past visiting Jefferson 4-3 in Rock Valley baseball on Thursday.
Jack Schraml led off the Spartans' ninth with an infield single. Roder, who had three hits, hit an 0-1 pitch from Tyler Butina to right field, scoring Schraml from first base.
Tenth-ranked Jefferson, which had a seven-game win streak snapped, drops to 17-5 overall and 14-3 in conference play and is tied with McFarland (16-6, 14-3) for second place. Turner (17-1 in conference) won the league title outright for the fourth consecutive season.
McFarland used a walk and a pair of singles to load the bases in the first inning versus Jefferson starter Drew Peterson. Kyle Kussow's 4-6-3 double play then scored the game's first run.
Roder added an RBI double in the third before Kussow singled in a run to make it 3-0.
Jefferson got on the board in the fourth. After drawing three consecutive two-out walks, Bentley Wagner was hit by a pitch.
Butina singled to open the fifth, scoring on Aidan Kammer's triple to right field, which chased McFarland starter Dylan Schaefer. Payton Heard's sacrifice fly then made it 3-3.
In the Jefferson sixth, Tyler Schroedl doubled with one away but was stranded and in the McFarland seventh, Butina got out of a bases-loaded jam with a pair of ground balls.
Peterson allowed three earned on six hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Butina, who took the loss, gave up a run on six hits and punched out three in four frames.
Reliever Mason Roe, who pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, earned the decision for the Spartans, who scored the most runs of any opponent versus Jefferson this season in Tuesday's 14-11 loss at Fischer Field.
Jefferson plays a doubleheader versus Little Chute at UW-Whitewater on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.