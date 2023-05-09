JEFFERSON — Tyler Fredrick added another gem to his collection, tossing six innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts to lead Jefferson’s baseball team past Clinton 4-2 in Rock Valley action on Senior Day at Fischer Field Tuesday.

The 10th-ranked Eagles (13-4, 12-2 in conference) backed Fredrick, who permitted an unearned run and walked one on 78 pitches, with three combined runs in the first three innings. Fredrick retired the first 11 Clinton hitters in order.

