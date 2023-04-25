Tyler Fredrick
Buy Now

Jefferson’s Tyler Fredrick delivers during Tuesday’s home Rock Valley doubleheader versus Big Foot.

 Nate Gilbert

JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s pitching staff combined to give up three hits and no runs in the Eagles’ sweep of Big Foot in Rock Valley baseball action at Fischer Field on Tuesday.

Jefferson won both games in five innings, claiming the opener 10-0 and the finale, 12-0.

Load comments