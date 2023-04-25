JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s pitching staff combined to give up three hits and no runs in the Eagles’ sweep of Big Foot in Rock Valley baseball action at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
Jefferson won both games in five innings, claiming the opener 10-0 and the finale, 12-0.
In the first game, Tyler Fredrick started for the Eagles and pitched four innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts, two walks. Brady Vogel tossed a scoreless fifth to cap the two-hitter.
Marcus Turley got Jefferson (10-2 overall and in conference) on the board in the third inning when he produced a bases-clearing three-run double to right field with two away.
Aidan Kammer and Fredrick had back-to-back run-scoring singles with one out in the Eagles’ fourth. With two away, Zach Holland’s three-run double to right extended the margin to 10-0, capping a seven-run frame.
Three Jefferson pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter in the second game. Drew Peterson started and pitched three no-hit innings with three strikeouts to earn the decision. Tyler Butina worked a 1-2-3 fourth and Kammer permitted the Chiefs’ lone hit and struck out a batter in the fifth.
Fredrick and Holland both singled home runs in the first inning with two outs. Butina singled in a pair in the second, pushing the lead to 4-0. Andrew Altermatt then contributed a run-scoring single in the third.
Jefferson broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning, which included six base knocks. Caysen Miller and Butina, who went 3 of 4, drove in two runs apiece on consecutive RBI singles. Kammer dug in next and singled in a run before Bentley Wagner’s run-scoring single made it 11-0.
On Saturday, Jefferson plays Burlington at 12:30 p.m. and Kimberly at 3 p.m. Both games are at Sunset Park in Kimberly.
First game
JEFFERSON 10, BIG FOOT 0 (5)
Big Foot 000 00 — 0 2 2
Jefferson 003 7x — 10 7 0
Leading hitters — J: Holland 2x3 (2B), Turley (2B).
