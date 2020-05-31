ROME — The Jefferson Blue Devils would have liked to win both of their games Sunday.
But it’s hard to complain about results at a time like this.
Jefferson split a season-opening doubleheader Sunday against Rome in non-league games at the Rome Dome.
The Raiders — out of the Land O’ Lakes League — won the first game 4-3. The Blue Devils — who play in the Home Talent League — took the second contest 2-0.
Jefferson began its season last year on May 5, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the Blue Devils starting date this season to Sunday, May 31.
Maybe no players were more grateful to take the field Sunday than the Jefferson High School seniors on the team, who had their final year taken away because of the virus.
“It felt good,” Jefferson senior and shortstop Reese Fetherston said. “It sucked because we would have been in prime form right now. But it felt good to do something, just play baseball.”
While the players missed baseball, seemingly so did the fans, who packed the first-base and third-base lines and were scattered behind home plate.
Some fans wore masks to cover their noses and mouths, but an overwhelming majority went without. The same was true for the two umpires that called the game.
The Fort Atkinson Generals, who play in the Southeast Section with Jefferson, do not have any exhibitions scheduled until their June 27 exhibition opener at home against Poynette. Home Talent managers are meeting in Waunakee on Saturday at 10 a.m. to discuss whether Home Talent League will start in earnest on July 4 or whether the season will officially be canceled.
While some local leagues have talked about game-day parameters and procedures, it was business as usual in Rome on Sunday.
“We’re pretty much treating it like a regular baseball game,” Jefferson manager Ryan Wagner said.
“For an opener I thought it went pretty well. We split with Rome which is a really good team. Our bats were somewhat behind today, which was expected. Defensively and pitching wise I thought we played really well.”
Ian Drays led the way the first game for the Blue Devils with two hits and a RBI in the 4-3 loss. While the first game saw most of Jefferson’s regulars from last season, the second game featured some Jefferson High School seniors.
Logan Wagner scored one of the two runs and Jared Vogel picked up the win on the mound with three innings pitched and three strikeouts.
“We were waiting to get on the field, waiting for that first game to get over,” Fetherston said. “We knew it was our chance. We wanted to play, especially after missing our season. We really wanted to play.”
There are hopes to play another doubleheader Saturday back at Rome, according to Wagner.
“We’re going to try to get as many games as we can until league,” Wagner said.
The Blue Devils are set to start their Home Talent schedule July 5 at McFarland. But in the meantime, some exhibition games will have to do.
“It was great to be back on the baseball field,” Wagner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.